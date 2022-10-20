Getting stronger

Cache senior lineman Josh Gallegos works out during the preseason drills. Gallegos and the Bulldogs host an important District 4A-1 battle against John Marshall tonight needing a win to keep their playoff hopes alive.

 Staff

Most everyone has either played, or watched friends or family members playing cornhole but there is cornhole and then there is “pro” cornhole and that’s what has lured Cache senior Josh Gallegos into its realm.

“My parents got me into it last summer when they bought some custom OU and Denver Broncos sets,” the Cache senior lineman said. “They started going to some matches at Medicine Park and we learned all about the pro bags.