Most everyone has either played, or watched friends or family members playing cornhole but there is cornhole and then there is “pro” cornhole and that’s what has lured Cache senior Josh Gallegos into its realm.
“My parents got me into it last summer when they bought some custom OU and Denver Broncos sets,” the Cache senior lineman said. “They started going to some matches at Medicine Park and we learned all about the pro bags.
“I just fell in love with them because they make it so much more interesting. They have different material and the corners are more rounded. Plus they have a slick side and a rough side which makes them easier to throw. It can be an addicting sport.”
For now, though, Gallegos is still on the amateur high school football level and he knows what his Cache team needs and that’s three wins to close out the season.
“For us to be effective as an offensive line, we have to stay low on our blocks and give Tyler (quarterback Harbin) time to throw the ball,” the big senior said. “We have to shake the defenders’ hands off and get our arms extended and just do our jobs like we’ve been taught.”
While his parents Tommy and Heather conducted a smoked meats fund-raiser for the booster club in which they are both officers, Josh tried to be diplomatic when asked about his favorite foods.
“Yes, my mom cooks really god food but I’m a big chicken man and love all the standard places like Slim Chickens, Raising Cane’s, Popeyes and yes, Chick-fil-A,” he said with a big grin.
Gallegos says he’s learned a good deal from his parents about sports, especially from mom Heather Coates Gallegos, who was a standout hoops player at Cache in the mid-1990s, earning All-Comanche County Tournament honors and leading Cache to a district title her senior season.
“She talked to me a great deal about not wasting the things I was given and that when you have those things make the most of them,” he said. “She was injured her senior year and she says you never get those moments back during your high school days. She said always try to live up to your potential. She says she was tall and mean on the court.”
This writer well remembers his mom and “tall and mean” might be how she describes herself but one thing was certain, she put the ball in the bucket.
Josh wants to finish strong because he knows this is his final run at football.
“I know a lot of guys talk about playing in college but I know that I’m going to be past football after this season,” he said. “I’m trying to figure out what I want to do with my life and go and make good decisions.”
He also puts his finger on where the season started getting tougher.
“We were leading Elk City 14-12 right before halftime and we had a costly penalty and they went down and scored on the final play of the half and beat us,” he said. “Penalties have hurt us all season and our goal is to be clean and finish these last three like we’re capable of playing.”
It all starts tonight and his best words of advice could come from mom in a roundabout way. All good offensive linemen need a little of that “mean” in their game to be the best at their important role at any level of football.
How that unit plays will be an important role in how tonight’s key district game ends for the Bulldogs.