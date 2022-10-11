Lifting weights

MacArthur wide receiver/linebacker Warren Gaines pumps iron during summer workouts as he geared up for a busy season.

 Staff

As the days get shorter and the temperatures start dropping, there are going to be times when MacArthur needs somebody to step up and make a big play that will turn out to be the difference between winning and losing.

Sometimes that big play might be on offense, but at other times it might be on defense. Or, when you have a senior like Warren Gaines, it might be big plays on offense and defense.

