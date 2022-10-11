As the days get shorter and the temperatures start dropping, there are going to be times when MacArthur needs somebody to step up and make a big play that will turn out to be the difference between winning and losing.
Sometimes that big play might be on offense, but at other times it might be on defense. Or, when you have a senior like Warren Gaines, it might be big plays on offense and defense.
“Warren just had a huge game for us last week against Ardmore,” Mac Head Coach Brett Manning said Monday after practice. “He caught seven passes for 115 yards and two touchdowns and then he goes out there and bats away a pass on defense that helped us stop a late Ardmore offensive series. That was a huge stop for us.”
For Gaines it was just what he’s supposed to do; go out and make plays.
“They had been running that comeback route to that good receiver and I knew what to expect and I just had to wait for that route to open up and then came and made the play on the ball,” Gaines said.
Like a good teammate, though, Gaines said his job was made easier by the guys up front.
“Our defensive line was putting a good deal of pressure on their quarterback and that helps,” Gaines said. “We have some guys who do a good just putting pressure on the opposing quarterback and that makes our jobs easier and it helps get some of the turnovers we’ve been forcing.”
While the Highlanders are now 3-0 and tied with Elgin and Midwest City for the top spot in District 5A-1, that will change Thursday when Mac hosts the Bombers at 7 p.m. at Cameron Stadium.
“Our defense is getting better with each practice and each game,” Gaines said. “I am trying to improve my skills on both offense and defense. While I love to catch passes, the blocking is just as important as catching the ball. On defense I just have to keep working to get stronger and keep watching video and learn what to expect from the opponents.”
Gaines doesn’t have a great deal of free time because he works as a stocker at Homeland and he also spends time keeping his grades up, something that is important to him and his parents who are both former members of the United States Army.
“We’ve lived in North Carolina, Killeen (Texas), Florida and Fort Sill,” Gaines said. “Both of my parents were involved with logistics before they retired. Dad was deployed five times, four to Iraq.”
Gaines has an older brother and two younger sisters who he tries to help improve their basketball skills when he has free time.
“Elianna Gaines is 14 and is a varsity basketball player and Alexcia is 10 and they both have learned about being disciplined and how to be prepared for the challenges that are part of being a high school or college athlete,” he said. “I would love to play football or basketball in college but if I don’t get that opportunity I still want to attend college—either at OU or OSU—and work toward being an architect.”
It’s easy to understand Gaines’ love for seafood, which is his choice for any special meal.
“I prefer seafood for any special occasion,” Gaines said. “Our background is from Louisiana, so we love seafood, that’s just what we have grown up around.”
With Mac preparing for a big showdown with Midwest City, Gaines said the focus is on one thing this week and that’s having a good week of practice even with the Highlanders out of school and practicing at a different time.
“We have to just be ready when we arrive here in the morning and make sure we practice hard and focus on what the coaches are telling us. We have to understand that this is a critical game and we must not miss out on the critical information that we need to absorb this week. We all know what is at stake this week and we can’t blow this opportunity.”