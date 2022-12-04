December marks the opening of furbearer season in Oklahoma, offering outdoorsmen the chance to hone their outdoor skills, harvest a variety of game species and perhaps earn some extra cash in the process.

Fur prices have been in a 10-year slump. Markets in Russia, Korea and China impacts fur prices here more than any other issue, and demand over there has fur harvesters really feeling it. With Covid, travel restrictions, wars and depression the last couple of years, the market has been somewhat unstable.

