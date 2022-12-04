December marks the opening of furbearer season in Oklahoma, offering outdoorsmen the chance to hone their outdoor skills, harvest a variety of game species and perhaps earn some extra cash in the process.
Fur prices have been in a 10-year slump. Markets in Russia, Korea and China impacts fur prices here more than any other issue, and demand over there has fur harvesters really feeling it. With Covid, travel restrictions, wars and depression the last couple of years, the market has been somewhat unstable.
With the decline in fur prices, the numbers of pelts sold by Oklahoma hunters and trappers has hit historically low levels. Last year only 30 beaver pelts were sold at OFBA and FTO auctions, which is down more than 1,000 from 10 years ago. Only coyote pelts are somewhat stable with 154 sold last year. That number is still more than 1,000 less than 10 years ago.
Fashion trends continue to drag on the fur market. Despite all of the obvious benefits of fur – its incredible warmth and durability, sustainable management, environmental friendliness and biodegradability, and the necessity to harvest animals to manage healthy populations, the animal rights movement continues to influence the industry and fashion. Several fashion lines have announced they’ll discontinue using fur. Canada Goose – the largest buyer of coyote pelts and trendsetter in fur lined parka fashion, has gone ‘fur free’. In addition, several cities in the U.S. have passed rules banning the sale of fur products, and some states are contemplating fur bans as well. Just when we should be celebrating the benefits of wild fur, society seems to be running away from it.
Fur prices are still in limbo, but some furs, such as bobcats are showing more demand. Oklahoma fur brought a wide range of prices last year, bobcats did not sell well last year as the, but they have bounced back and there should be buyers, with prices nearly double of last year, up to $80 for Oklahoma cats. Coyotes have a little demand and are selling at about $10 — $25 depending on quality. Raccoons are one of the animals that the market has fallen and if you can even find a buyer, the price is less than $10, that is nearly $20 below a few years ago. Other prices include badger $5- $10; beaver $10-$20; and fox $2-$15.
Companies will also buy claws and teeth from certain furbearers, so this may be a way of supplementing your sell.
European buyers have always sought U.S. pelts for use in that area of the world. And with a little looking, a buyer can be found. Moscow Hide and Fur is a large buyer that has bought furs and antlers for over 40-years. Based out of Idaho, their website furbuyer.com, offers prices, and tips for preparing furs to be sold.
Furbearing animals include raccoons, minks, badgers, muskrats, opossums, weasels, bobcats, beavers, skunks, river otters and gray and red foxes to name a few, and many hunters and trappers harvest these furbearers and sell their pelts. Check the current “Oklahoma Hunting Guide” for requirements on tagging, selling and possessing furbearing wildlife. The Wildlife Department’s website also has a list of Oklahoma Fur Dealers and Bobcat tagging stations.
There are three styles of furs that are typically sold — stretched, green and carcass. Groenewold Fur & Wool Company has some good information on the current fur demand and gives these tips for preparing a fur for market:
Stretched and Dried
All pelts must be scraped free of excess fat. (Raccoon, otter & beaver must be scraped perfectly clean).
Stretch on proper wire or wood stretchers (beaver should be stretched in an oval pattern).
Raccoon, grey fox, otter, muskrat, mink, opossum, and squirrel are stretched fur-side IN.
Red fox, coyote and fisher are stretched fur-side OUT.
Green (skinned)
The tail bone should always be removed from all skinned raccoon.
Always dry animals in the carcass completely before skinning.
When skinning, cut from back foot to back foot. Then case out like a rabbit. (Except beaver, which is skinned up the belly).
Skinned fur must be sold immediately or quick-frozen.
Always freeze the fur Flat, fur-side out, with no exposed flesh.
Never roll furs. Never freeze or thaw furs in plastic.
Thaw larger animals with heavy flesh (coyote, raccoon, beaver, badger) 5-6 hours in a cool room or until partially thawed before selling.
Never thaw so long that grease melts or skins become slimy. Keep them cold. Keep them away from sunlight.
Muskrats should be frozen flat and not thawed before seeing the buyer.
Always error on the side of selling something too frozen rather than too thawed.
Selling in the Carcass
Buyers will not buy opossum or skunk in the carcass.
Coyote — Only fully furred coyote will have value in the carcass.
Clean the dirt, blood and burrs from the fur.
Always hang carcass by rear feet in a cool, dark area, away from livestock. Livestock generate heat and bacteria.
If the weather is warm, freezing may be required. If frozen, thaw only the feet.
There is also a market for deer hides. Here are some tips for hunters wanting to get into that market.
Skins may be sold fresh, frozen or salted, with NO heads or legs. By law, buyers cannot buy deer hides with head or legs.
Fresh means within a day or two of skinning the deer. Do not let the leather side dry out. Keep folded with skin side in.
Salted hides must have large chunks of fat removed and must be heavily salted with fine salt. Shake hides of excess salt before arriving at the seller.
Frozen hides should be folded skin side in and rolled tightly. Allow to thaw only slightly before arriving at the seller.
KanOkla Fur Company use to come to Alva and Woodward on late winter weekends, but their website does not show any scheduled days.
Petska Fur petskafur.net has some days scheduled in February, but they are mostly in the Oklahoma and Texas panhandles.
To hunt Furbearers in Oklahoma, hunters must possess a resident hunting license and a fur license. If furbearers will be trapped then a trapper’s license is also required. Lifetime hunting license holders are exempt from the hunting and furbearer license.
Season is open December 1-February 28 for bobcat, badger, gray fox, red fox, mink, muskrat, opossum, river otter and weasel. Beaver, coyote, nutria, raccoon and striped skunk are open year-round. Seasons are currently closed for swift fox, spotted skunk and ringtail cat.
Consult the Oklahoma Hunting Guide for regulations for the taking of furbearers.
The Wildlife Department also has how-to videos on calling and trapping furbearers www.wildlifedepartment.com/hunting/resources/furbearers-trapping. A list of fur dealers and locations to check bobcat and otter pelts may also be found at this link.