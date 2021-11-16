In conjunction with Holiday in the Park, the Lawton-Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce is hosting the Frost Your Fanny 5K and Glow Fun Run at Elmer Thomas Park on Saturday.
Registration begins at 4 p.m., with the race starting at 5:30 p.m. The Holiday in the Park parade will take place right after the race.
Runners are encouraged to dress in costume, bring glow sticks and their holiday cheer to the park on Saturday, with awards given to largest team in costume, runner with the most spirited costume and, of course, for the top overall finisher.
Entry fees are $15 for children 12 and younger, $20 for everyone else. Race shirts are an extra $5 on top of the entry fee.
For more information, contact the Chamber of Commerce at 355-3541.