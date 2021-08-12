Josh Frost waited until the final minutes of the first performance of the 83rd Annual Lawton Rangers Rodeo to provide the highlight, bring fans to their feet as he won a big rematch for a 92 to soar to the top of the bull riding standings.
Frost had drawn Chiseled from the Powder River Rodeo Company, a bull he’d seen before, so he knew what to expect.
“That’s exactly what I thought he’d do,” Frost said after his ride. “That is a world champion bull, one everyone wants to draw. It’s just what I needed.”
In addition to what is expected to be a hefty check after the end of Saturday’s final performance, Frost also got $500 day money from Lupi Construction, making his drive to his next stop easier to fund.
“This is a big seven weeks for us and we’re glad that Lawton had this great rodeo, because this is a big time for us,” Frost said. “I’m sitting third and this will really help.
Frost was just one of two bull riders to stay aboard for eight seconds as Clayton Sellars just made then whistle aboard Powder River’s 33E right before Frost stole the top spot.
Fans missed out on seeing six-time world champion Sage Kimzey who made the trek north to Hermiston, Ore., for that rich rodeo.
One of the most exciting events of the night was the barrel racing, as rider after rider kept knocking off the leader Katie Pascoe, who had a 17.24 during Tuesday’s slack.
But on this night, Emily Miller-Beisel of Weatherford posted a 17.03 to take command midway through the session. But she had to wait to see what defending world champion Hailey Kinsel of Cotulla, Texas, would do and while Kinsel and the great horse Sister posted a solid 17.18, it wasn’t enough.
Leslie Smalygo of Skiatook had a 17.29 and Sidney Forrest of Lipan, Texas, a 17.30 to round out the top five.
Bareback riding saw Garrett Shadbolt of Merriman, Neb., post an 88.5 on Beutler and Son’s Bay Motion to easily lead that event.
Oddly enough there were not big changes in the tie-down roping as four-time world champion Tuf Cooper was unable to make it into the money after a host of problems including a broken barrier.
Steer wrestlers also had trouble as none of the contestants got into the money which was 4.5 but none came close.
In the saddle bronc riding, 19-year-old Weston Patterson rode Beutler and Son’s No Show Jones for a 79.5 to grab the lead in that event.
Tonight’s second performance begins at 7:30 p.m. and the Rangers will also have 2-for-1 admission and celebrate Pink Night on Thursday where $1 from each ticket sold will go to help the Leah Fitch Cancer Center at Comanche County Memorial Hospital. Friday and Saturday fans will be treated to a special visit by the Express Ranches Clydesdale hitch and Saturday will be championship night where the top times and scores will be confirmed and contestants will start getting checks from the purse that should be well beyond $150,000, the number most of the contestants seek out as they plan where they will be entering during the critical month of August.
Advance tickets are $12 and those can be purchased at the following locations: Crutcher’s for the West, all Lawton EZ GO locations, Atwood’s, T.H. Rogers Lumber in Fletcher, and Adventure Travel’s location in the Fort Sill Welcome Center. Tickets at the gate on Thursday and Friday will be $15 and on Saturday tickets at the gate will be $20. Tickets for kids ages 6 to 12 are $5 and children under 6 are admitted free.
A quick look at Thursday’s day sheets shows a great group of bareback riders including the great Kaycee Field who has drawn Altered State from the Andrews herd. The great Canadian Orin Larsen is up that night as well aboard Picture Perfect and red-hot Tilden Hooper has drawn Belle Starr from the Beutler herd.