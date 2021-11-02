ELGIN — Friday night seemed like it couldn’t possibly get any better for Michael Adesola.
And somehow, it did.
The Elgin sophomore had already torched rival Cache for 148 yards receiving on six catches, including a 43-yard touchdown. But with the final minutes running down and his team already leading 30-15, Adesola put the cherry on his sundae of an evening, intercepting a pass on defense, and returning it for a touchdown.
Elgin already had the game in hand, so general logic would indicate the defender would want to just fall down, allowing his team to kneel the game clock out. But Adesola thought back to the last time he was in a similar situation.
“When we had our game against Anadarko, I had an interception, first interception in time playing varsity football. This time, whenever I got the interception, I thought, ‘This time, I’ve got to get it to the end zone,’” Adesola said.
Adesola’s all-around performance Friday night would be impressive for any football player. But when you consider everything else — his age, his humility and the fact he’s only been playing the sport for just over 2 years — it makes it even more impressive.
Adesola grew up mostly in Louisville, Kentucky, known more so as basketball country. In 2019, when Michael was in 8th grade, the Adesola family moved to Elgin. That’s also when he picked up the sport of football. Michael said the learning curve in football was far more of an adjustment to handle than settling into a new state and school.
“People here are pretty nice,” Adesola said. “When I first started football, I didn’t really understand a lot of what we were doing. But the coaches were very encouraging, my friends helped me and just helped me the player I am today.”
Adesola has emerged as one of the Owls’ best vertical threats — he’s tied for the team lead in receiving yards on the season — and yet, football still might be his best skill. Since showing an interest in music at age 5, Michael began playing instruments, starting with piano and then expanding to violin in 1st grade. While he doesn’t pick up the bow and violin nearly as much, he can be seen playing the keys nearly every Sunday.
“I don’t play violin very much anymore. I play it a little bit, but mostly I play piano,” Adesola said. “I usually play for my church, I play some hymns, stuff like that.”
Adesola’s play belies his inexperience and his demeanor belies his age.
“Michael Adesola is one of the most mature (players), knows how to handle himself, knows how to prepare, knows how to learn,” Elgin head coach Chalmer Wyatt said. “And for a guy who’s only played two years, that’s impressive.”
On a team with only nine seniors and plenty of freshmen and sophomores, Adesola said it’s the responsibility of him and his fellow underclassmen to take the roles of team leaders.
“I think we have a huge responsibility, especially with some of us playing since like 7th grade,” Adesola said. “As we grow with the program, we take on more responsibility. We have to lead the people younger than us, encourage those older than us, just be one team on the field.”