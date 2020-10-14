Esariuan Gilmore-Kelly probably didn’t catch the eyes of the Lawton High School football coaches when he showed up as a freshman standing 5-2 and weighing 100 pounds.
However, when they started timing the players in the 40-yard dash, Gilmore-Kelly started to turn some heads and now four years later he’s become the team’s top pass receiver and he’s hoping to get even more chances now that the Wolverines will finally be back in action Friday when Stillwater comes to Cameron Stadium for a district game.
“He’s not very big but he’s gotten stronger and he’s still got that burst of speed; he’s our jitterbug,” LHS coach Ryan Breeze said before Tuesday’s practice. “He’s our leading receiver and we need to keep getting the ball in his hands.”
That will be just fine with the senior wide receiver and safety.
“I was really little when I first came up here,” he said. “I was about 5-2 and weighed 100 pounds. I knew as soon as I got up here that I needed to start getting serious about lifting and building up my muscle. Now I’m about 5-7 and weigh 150. I could probably be even bigger but I just enjoy the game and want to be out there on the field as much as possible.”
Gilmore-Kelly plays the X receiver, or the outside receiver, for the Wolverines and he’s caught three touchdown passes in four games.
While being a receiver is his primary role, he’s also faced with a challenge when it comes to blocking for his teammates.
“We all have to be blockers for the other receivers or the running backs to make our offense successful,” Gilmore-Kelly said. “This bunch we’re playing Friday (Stillwater) loves to run a 4-man front and stack a linebacker behind those linemen. They’ll then pick a gap and rip through and try to get pressure on the passer, or make tackles behind the line of scrimmage. We have to be ready for that and make sure they don’t get pressure on Donovan (LHS quarterback Dorsey).”
While Gilmore-Kelly is playing football at present, he’s also a member of the LHS track team and he’s hoping that one of those sports will help him find a college that is interested in obtaining his services.
“I’d love to play college football but I know I’ve got to keep working out and get stronger,” he said. “Weight class is actually my favorite thing each day and I hope that the extra time I put in each day will help me realize my goals.”
He’s doing his best to push down the carbs as often as possible.
“I love Italian food and my favorite meal is what we get at our pre-game meal,” he said. “They serve us salad with that homemade Ranch dressing, spaghetti with meat sauce and garlic toast. It’s just amazing food.”
That meal is cooked by Billye Osborn and the ladies at First Baptist Church and while they’ve been doing it for many years, this COVID-19 pandemic is forcing some changes.
“Those ladies are so nice and they always loved to come out and visit with the players,” Gilmore-Kelly said. “Now they aren’t going to serve us; we’re going to go get our own to keep them safe. We will miss getting to see them but we’re glad to help make sure they stay safe. It’s an amazing meal and we really appreciate it.”
If he does get a chance to play at the college level, he wants to major in business.
“My goal is to get a degree in business management and become an entrepreneur,” he said. “I’d love to own my own business at some point in my life.”
Gilmore-Kelly offered thanks to another group of people, the voters who supported the bond issue that allowed the Lawton Public Schools to build the new Eisenhower Middle School and take care of many other needs, including putting down new FieldTurf at Cameron Stadium.
“I can’t wait to get out there and play again at Cameron,” Gilmore-Kelly said. “That new turf is amazing; the footing is so much better and it’s safer to play on. We’re happy that we got this new surface for our senior season.”