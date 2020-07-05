It seems fair to say that for people of all backgrounds, 2020 has been a year of unexpected twists and turns, with COVID-19 ruining many plans, especially those of athletes.
For Cache soccer player Fernanda Valencia, it meant missing all but three games of her senior season for the Bulldogs. For both Fernanda and her younger sister Sophia, it meant not being able to get to defend the national championship they won with their travel team.
To get to chase a state and national title would have nice. But she was still able to accomplish a lifelong goal prior to the pandemic, signing a Division 1 soccer scholarship. After a career as a Cache Bulldog, she will become an Alabama A&M Bulldog, signing with the school back on Feb. 6. Although Fernanda is currently unsure of the status of her upcoming season or even when she will report to Huntsville, she has had Zoom meetings with future teammates and coaches through much of the summer.
Her signing day was a moment that represented the culmination of years of sacrifices made by her, her parents and family friends. And after the obstacles and odds the Valencias had faced, this virus has seemed quite small.
Ruth and Fernando Valencia came to Oklahoma from Mexico in 2001. A Lawton woman named Shelly Simpson helped the Valencias when they first arrived. That helped get the Valencias on their feet and also began a lifelong friendship
“When we sponsored them when they first came into the country, we helped them buy a car,” Simpson said. “And we’ve been close friends ever since.”
Shortly after moving to Oklahoma, Ruth gave birth to Fernanda. Less than two years later, she had a second daughter, Sophia. Before they even hit kindergarten, both girls showed a penchant for the sport of soccer. Their talent became apparent at a young age. However, to truly get noticed and to have any shot at potentially playing college ball, they would need to join a select team. There were no travel teams based out of Southwest Oklahoma. Instead, they joined South Lakes SC Cosmos, based out of Oklahoma City. So, twice a week, a parent would drive Fernanda and Sophia to practice. It required plenty of driving, money and time. But it was a sacrifice their father felt was necessary.
“They really love to play the game. But there was nothing left for them in Lawton,” Fernando Valencia said. “So for me, it was necessary to look for another club, where they can play at a competitive level and go this far.”
Not only did the sisters enjoy individual success, but their team began to be recognized as one of the best in its age division, nationally. They participated in the National Premier Leagues (NPL) Finals outside of Denver last year. The Cosmos made it all the way to the U19 championship game. On an impossibly windy day, the scores were tied at 1 after regulation and extra time. Despite only having 12 players, forcing them to play with no substitutions, the Cosmos kept afloat, forcing the game into a penalty shootout, where the team from OKC won, 4-3.
This summer, that tournament was canceled due to COVID-19. Fernanda said she would have liked to have defended the title, but said she also hasn’t minded the break from the hustle and bustle of a travel-team schedule.
The Cosmos did still play a few games this summer. This past week, Fernanda played her final game for them. It was also the last game she will likely ever play with her sister as her teammate. Although it was painful, Fernanda was at least able to prepare for and savor the moment, something she wasn’t quite able to do when the prep season was abruptly cut short.
“It was bittersweet,” Fernanda said. “I was sad it was my last club game ever with this team and with these coaches. I didn’t know my high school game was going to be my last high school game. I wasn’t really prepared.”
She was especially upset that her high school career ended because she and her teammates believed it could have been magical year. After making the Class 4A quarterfinals last season, Cache was primed to make another deep playoff run before the virus canceled the season after the Bulldogs had played just three matches.
“I’m still upset,” Fernanda said. “I know last season, we brought a lot of joy to a lot of people, making the quarterfinals. I feel like we could have gone farther this year. The beginning of the season, that’s usually the rough spot for teams. So, I think we would have only gotten stronger.”
In addition to giving hope and joy to the people of Cache, Fernanda and Sophia hope their stories serve as a beacon to children of immigrants and those who come from families who have had to make sacrifices.
“Hopefully, it gives people more opportunities,” Fernanda said.