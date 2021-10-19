ELGIN — Tony Ford isn’t exactly what you’d call a “football junkie”.
Don’t get it twisted, he enjoys football. The Elgin inside linebacker enjoys the responsibility that comes with the position. But when he’s not at practice, you’re not likely to find Ford watching NFL highlights or playing Madden at home.
In fact, he probably won’t be home. More often than not, he’ll be at the same job he’s had for most of high school, working at McDonald’s.
“I swear he’s been there nearly four-and-a-half years,” Elgin head coach Chalmer Wyatt said. “He’s always asking me, ‘Coach, when is practice over today? I’ve got to go work a shift’. He’s a hard-working kid.”
Ford himself said he “works a little too much to have free time”. But when he does have free time, he enjoys flying remote controlled drones, a hobby he picked up from his uncle.
“It’s really interesting, especially with all the different types of drones you can have,” Ford said. “There’s nitro, electric, gas...the model ones, I think we have one with about a 9-foot wingspan and I guess a weed-whacker motor in it, because it takes gasoline.”
While Ford works on smaller airborne objects now, he hopes to one day move on to working on much bigger ones.
“I’m thinking about being an airplane mechanic,” he said. “I think that would be cool.”
Working on engines and repairing vehicles isn’t new to Ford, though, as he’s something of a “gear head”. His current restoration project is a 1985 Chevy Sprint, a vehicle that hasn’t been in production in America in years, making it difficult on Tony.
“I can’t find parts for it anywhere unless you go to like a junk yard,” Ford said. “It’s really old. It looks like a milk carton, that’s the best way I can describe it.”
On Fridays, you can find Ford manning the middle, making reads and playing on the special teams unit as well. But his real passion is swimming, as he’s part of the Owl swim team. And he comes from pretty good athletic genes, with his cousin Kaitlyn Holmgren, part of the 2012 Elgin state champion volleyball team that went 33-0.
With three games left, Ford hopes to make his senior year count. Obviously, it would be massive for Elgin to make the playoffs after going winless a year ago. But more importantly, Tony wants people to remember the type of person and leader he was.
“We’ve got a lot of underclassemen, freshmen and sophomores and I hope I made a good impression,” he said. “I hope I made good memories.”