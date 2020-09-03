If Cache running back Kynel Daniels is the least bit superstitious he may very well be gearing up for a big Friday night running the football against Altus.
During our weekly visit with a Cache player, the senior running back was sharing his interest in fishing with this writer.
“I love to fish; mostly bass fishing,” he said. “We have a good pond near our house and I just love to go throw crank baits and see what I can catch. I think the biggest that I’ve probably caught must have weighed around four pounds. I’m not sure because I always catch and release.”
So, just minutes after telling this writer that story, Daniels came up to Head Coach Faron Griffin and I to show off a fishing hook he’d found on the floor of the weight room, obviously stuck on somebody’s shoe and came off during their workouts.
Only time will tell if that strange find was a look into his performance Friday but Cache fans can hope it’s a good omen.
Any success the talented back has this season won’t come as a surprise since he gained more than 1,600 yards last season including 182 and two touchdowns in a playoff win over Tecumseh, Cache’s first playoff victory in 36 years. That taste of the playoffs has Daniels and this bunch eager for each game this season.
Daniels said anything is possible but that the Bulldogs need to come out more aggressive at the start than they did last week against El Reno in a tough 42-35 overtime loss.
“We really played pretty well but we came out flat and that’s something we have to overcome since we did that at times last season,” the senior said. “We are trying to pick up the level at the start of each practice and we’re hoping that will carry over to the games.
“We just need to start games with more aggression. We need to set a better pace in practice to make sure we don’t let down and start slow in the future.”
While Friday’s road game against Altus may seem like a mismatch with the Jackson County crew rebuilding under new coach Dan Cocannour, who has changed the offense, Daniels says Cache sure isn’t overlooking anyone.
“We have to just worry about ourselves and get better on both sides,” he said. “We made some mistakes against El Reno that we have to correct if we’re going to reach our goals.”
If the hook omen does pan out and Daniels wants to celebrate a big game Friday, he knows just what meal he wants and it comes from mom Mina Daniels’ kitchen.
“There is no doubt my favorite food is anything my mom Mina cooks,” he said with a huge smile. “But my favorite is her fried chicken and mac and cheese. It just doesn’t get any better.”
In between eating mom’s good cooking and playing football, Daniels is also concerned about his future and he’s hoping to attend college after his senior season.
“Right now, I’m really into history and science and I’d love to be able to go to college,” he said. “I went to a chiropractor (Lawton’s Trey Chambers) and I was really captivated by how they use their skills to make adjustments to help people. He told me that if I was interested in the field to come shadow him some day, so that’s a field I’m seriously thinking about.”
If the Cache offense line keeps blocking like it did against the physical El Reno defensive front last week, Daniels should be able to hook up for some big gains Friday night at Hightower Stadium in Altus and get the Cache crew its first win of the young season.