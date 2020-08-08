Lawton Rangers Rodeo
Bareback bronc riding
Friday’s leaders
Seth Lee Hardwick, Ranchester, Wyo., 84 on Beutler and Son’s Nutrena’s Little Jet.
Overall leaders
1, Richmond Champion, The Woodlands, Texas, 86.5 on Sammy Andrews Firewater. 2, t ie, Winn Ratliff, Leesville, La., 81 on Beutler and Sons Dusty Diamond; and Cauy Poole, Redmond, Ore., 81. 4, Trenton Montero, 79.5. 5, Jayco Roper, 78.5. 6, tie, Shawn Perkins and Wyatt Bloom, Belgrade, Mont, 78.
Steer wrestling
Friday’s leaders
Ty Erickson, Helena, Mont., 4.3. J.D. Struxness, Milan, Minn., 4.3.
Overall standings
1, tie, Reed Kraeger, Elwood, Neb., 3.8; and Cade Goodman, Waelder, Texas, 3.8 seconds; 3. Weston Winkers, Nelson, Neb., 3.9. 4, Cole Edge, Durant, 4.0. 5, Denell Henderson, Demascas, Ark., 4.1. 6, Tucker Allen, Oak View, Calif., 4.2.
Saddle bronc riding
Friday’s leaders
Lefty Holman, Visalia, Calif., 83 on Beutler and Son’s Pretty Boy Floyd. Ryder Wright, Milford, Utah, 82.5 on Beutler and Son’s Bad Religion. Cody DeMoss, Heflin, La., 81.5.
Overall leaders
1, Isaac Diaz, Desdemona, Texas, 84.5 on Sammy Andrews’ Cracker Jack. 2, tie, Lefty Holman, Visalia, Calif., 83 on Beutler and Son’s Pretty Boy Floyd and Spencer Wright, Milford Utah, 83 on Beutler and Sons Parlor House. 4, tie, Leon Fountain, Socorro, N.M., 82.5. Jesse Bail, 82.5; and Ryder Wright, 82.5..
Team roping
Friday’s leaders
Cody Snow/Junior Noguira, 4.3. Kellan Johnson/Carson Johnson, 4.5.
Overall Leaders
1, Bubba Buckaloo/Cole Davidson, 4.0.seconds. 2, Cody Snow/Junior Noguira, 4.3. 3, Kellan Johnson/Carson Johnson, 4.5. 4, tie, Garrett Tonozzi, Lampassas, Texas, and Dustin Davis, Terrell, Texas, 4.6; Brenten Hall/Chase Tryan, 4.6 seconds. 6. Charly Crawford/Logan Medlin, 4.8. 7. (tie) Andrew Ward/Buddy Hawkins II and Cory Kidd V/Clay Futrell, 5.0 each.
Tie-down roping
Friday’s leaders
Quay Howard, Canyon, Texas, 9.6.
Overall leaders
1, (tie) Timber Moore, Aubry, Texas, and Kyle Lucas, Carstairs, Alberta, 8.6 seconds each; 3. (tie) Ben Robinson, Red Deer County, Alberta, and Marcos Costa, Menard, Texas, 8.7 each; 5. Haven Meged, Miles City, Mont., 9.0; 6. Cade Swor, Winnie, Texas, 9.2.
Barrel racing
Friday’s leader
Shannon Lillard, Fargo, 17.15.
Overall leaders
1, Hailey Kinsel, Cotulla, Texas, 16.90 (standard pattern record). 2, Tiany Schuster, Krum, Texas, 16.92. 3, Jessica Routier, Buffalo, S.D., 16.98 seconds; 4, Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, Lampassas, Texas, 17.06. 5, tie, Sabra O”Quinn and Cassidy Kruse Dean, 17.0. 7, Danyelle Campbell, 17.10. 8, Shannon Lillard, Fargo, 17.15. 9, Kassie Mowry, Dublin, Texas, 17.18. 10, Dona Kay Rule, Minco, 17.20; 11. Michelle Alley, Madisonville, Texas, 17.40.
Bull riding
Friday’s leaders
Colton Byrum, Fort Scott, Kan., 86.5 on Powder River’s Crap Shoot. Roscoe Jarbo, New Plymouth, Idaho, 83 on Powder River’s Red Rock.
Overall leaders
1, Colton Byrum, Fort Scott, Kan., 86.5 on Powder River’s Crap Shoot. 2, Parker Breding, Edgar, Mont., 85.5 on Beutler and Son’s Smoke Stack. 3, Dallee Mason, Weiser, Idaho, 84 on Powder River’s 723E. 4, tie, Boudreaux Campbell, Crockett, Texas, 83. Maverick Potter, Waxahachie, Texas, 83; and Roscoe Jarbo, New Plymouth, Idaho, 83 on Powder River’s Red Rock.