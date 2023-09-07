Two-way Bulldog

Alex Frickie missed Cache’s first game due to heat issues which taught him a valuable lesson about hydrating well with these high temperatures. He will be in the starting lineup tonight, though, when Cache visits Elgin for the Battle of the Wichitas.

 Joey Goodman/staff

Athletes in all sports have to be prepared when high temperatures bring heat warnings but that issue can really be an issue in football, especially when players strap on the pads.

Cache lineman Alex Frickie learned that lesson the tough way, failing to hydrate effectively and winding up missing the Bulldogs’ first game. That will change tonight when the Bulldogs head to Elgin for the Battle of the Wichitas when the 6-0, 195-pound senior will be in the starting lineup.

