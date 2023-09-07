Athletes in all sports have to be prepared when high temperatures bring heat warnings but that issue can really be an issue in football, especially when players strap on the pads.
Cache lineman Alex Frickie learned that lesson the tough way, failing to hydrate effectively and winding up missing the Bulldogs’ first game. That will change tonight when the Bulldogs head to Elgin for the Battle of the Wichitas when the 6-0, 195-pound senior will be in the starting lineup.
“I just didn’t do a good enough job hydrating and it caused me to react to the heat,” Frickie said before practice this week. “You work hard and want to play and then something like that happens. I will make sure I’m drinking the fluids, water and Powerade, that I need before this game.”
That process will be especially important today with temperatures forecast to climb as high as 106 or 107 and a 7 p.m. kickoff but Frickie vows to be ready and Coach Farnon Griffin is glad he’s back.
“Alex is one of those program guys who came in and learned to work hard to get better,” the coach said. “He’s not big but he is very accepting of everything we tell him.”
Frickie says that playing offensive line and nose guard are both important jobs but the roles require different skills.
“On the offensive line we switch our guards from side to side depending on our formation and it’s always important to complete your assignment or the play will break down,” he said. “On defense, the nose guard is required to stay low and try and disrupt the play. I’m not that big but I try and use the strength and quickness I have to get the job done.”
Frickie wasn’t a huge fan of the weight room when he started his freshman season but he learned that it was something that would make him a better player so he could help the team.
“I knew that if I ever wanted to start and have an important role with the team that I had to lift,” he said. “The more you lift it only helps your ability to do your job.”
Like all students, classroom work is important to keep athletes eligible and in the case of Frickie he has really enjoyed robotics class this semester.
“I love the challenge that robotics class brings,” he said. “Ms. (Amber) DeWinter does a great job of making it interesting. She will give each team a supply of parts, like motors and gears, and then it is up to us to design something and then build it and make it run.”
Those skills may very well help him during life after football.
“I am not thinking about college and am thinking more about learning a trade like HVAC or something like that,” he said.
When it comes to eating, Frickie has a simple request of a Whataburger double cheeseburger, large fries and a Coca-Cola. That’s probably a good choice since that meal is similar to what many prep football teams get on road trips.
This week that trip will be rather short, less than 30 miles to Elgin and Frickie and the Bulldogs are glad to have nailed down a “bounce-back” win last week at Altus.
“I think we really made some improvement from our first game to this game,” he said, “Tuttle was tough and they are similar to Elgin. They both have really good lines and backs but Elgin also has a really good quarterback and receivers.”
Frickie, who first started playing in the third grade, would love to end his prep career helping the Bulldogs reach the playoffs but right now the focus is on Elgin.
“We set our goals before the season and the thing we want to remember is to focus on the next game and nothing beyond,” he said. “We just want to play Elgin and then start thinking about district games.”
The Bulldogs will actually have a bye next week and then turn around and battle Weatherford in the first district game and Frickie doesn’t want to miss any of those all-important contests.
“I learned my lesson about hydrating. It won’t happen again,” he said.