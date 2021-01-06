MacArthur’s boys basketball team has made an early statement this season, racking up some big wins and climbing to the No. 1 ranking in Class 5A.
Even though they slid back to No. 2 this week, Marco Gagliardi’s team is still loaded with veteran talent. But Tuesday night at the Highlander gym it was a 5’9 freshman named Madden Padilla who sparked an early comeback that set Mac on its way to an easy 77-54 victory over Piedmont.
Earlier the Mac girls were unable to stick with the Piedmont girls who dominated at both ends of the court, earning a 59-35 decision.
Mac girls struggle as Piedmont gets revenge
Mac started the game ranked No. 5 in Class 5A while Piedmont was a spot back in sixth but on this night, there was no comparison.
Highlander coach Otis Gentry had a simple statement about the game.
“We obviously didn’t play our best,” he said.
The Piedmont girls used a rash of treys and the inside work of a couple of post players were more than the Mac girls could handle.
Mac led at the start after a quick trey but the Wildcats came storming back to grab the lead at 8-6 and they never looked back.
The lead was still modest after the first quarter with the visitors leading 16-11.
But turnovers were a major problem as the visitors raced out to 27-14 command at halftime and it never got any closer.
Azariah Jackson was the only Mac girl to reach double figures with 12. Natalie Smith and Tajanah Mardenborough each added 9.
Freshman provides spark as Mac boys roll past Wildcats
Mac found itself trailing, 12-9, with 51 seconds left in the opening period but Padilla sank a short jumper after a Piedmont turnover and then nailed a trey with four seconds remaining to help his team forge a 14-12 lead that it would never relinquish.
After that the Highlanders flexed their muscle and simply dominated the Wildcats.
However, it wasn’t exactly what the coach wanted to see out of his team that was playing its first game since Dec. 8.
“We made too many mistakes and the sad thing is they were things we’ve been working on the last two days,” Gagliardi said. “I thought we had good practices but we weren’t good in so many areas. We overpassed, we had turnovers; we played bad on offense that’s all I can say.”
He was happy to see his freshman step up big.
“We were missing our best shooter (Brandon Cowan) and were just in a lull there early,” he said. “We had bad turnovers and just got sloppy. I put Madden in there and he played outrageous. He gave us a spark that we needed there late in the first quarter and then in the second.
“After that our press started working, but just playing good isn’t enough for us. If we want to win state, we have to be better than just good.”
With limited fans allowed in the gym, there wasn’t as much noise as one might have expected but the large crowd watching on the Oklahoma Sports Network had to be amazed at the depth and talent this Mac team can throw at opponents.
Danquez Dawsey, Marty Perry, Arzhonte Dallas and Montez Edwards are ringleaders but when Gagliardi can bring players off the bench like Padilla, it makes it tough for any team to defend.
Last night it was actually Padilla who led the Highlanders in scoring with 15 but the balance was amazing as Dawsey added 14, Dallas 12 and Edwards 11.
The Highlanders will be competing in the MidFirst Warrior Classic starting Thursday at Anadarko High School. Their first opponent will be Capitol Hill at 11:30 a.m.