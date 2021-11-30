Well...where would you like to begin?
I could get into all the reasons Lincoln Riley should have or shouldn’t have taken the USC job or speculate the reasons that might have led to him leaving Oklahoma. The fact is, he did.
We could pick apart how much he knew about the SEC move, whether it scared him, whether he felt like the school needed this or that before the move. The fact is, Oklahoma is still moving to the SEC, and Lincoln Riley won’t be their coach when they do it.
I could sit here and discuss whether it’s ethical to go interview for jobs during the season and give your athletic department zero indication you’re going to leave. The fact is, he did.
And while people will debate how long he knew he’d be leaving, this sort of move doesn’t happen overnight, regardless of what is being reported. And whether the “distraction” of the looming move had an effect on the team can be debated until the cows come home. The fact is, the Sooners went 1-2 in their final three games, barely surviving in their one win.
You can feel hurt. It’s natural to feel hurt. After all, this ws essentially a break-up. Except Lincoln Riley broke up with thousands of people. And just like anyone who’s gone through a break-up will tell you, it’s not necessarily the person leaving that hurts the most. It’s the feeling of rejection and the questions that will never be answered that probably sting even more. Not having closure will always hurt. But the sun will shine again, even if it feels cloudy as heck right now.
Because, as anyone who’s been broken up with tell you, it gets better. You find someone else. And you really appreciate the good more after you’ve been through the bad. And believe me, Joe Castiglione will get someone good. There will be reports about everyone from the seemingly obvious candidates with school ties (Brent Venables, Shane Beamer, Josh Heupel, Mark Stoops) to the hot coaching names (Luke Fickell, Dave Aranda, Matt Campbell) to the big-ticket, might-as-well-call-them-and-see names (Saban, Meyer). I honestly couldn’t tell you at this point who will be the head coach, but Castiglione is one of the best ADs in the business for the reason. Even if he doesn’t get his first pick, this job is attractive enough that he won’t need to go far down the list. This won’t be a UCLA basketball situation. Someone big will come.
I may not like the way he handled certain things, I think you at least have a full sit-down with players and give them more than a few minutes of your time before you leave. Then again, I also don’t think you pull a Brian Kelly, announce you’re leaving, then tell your team to show up at 7 a.m. for a goodbye party, but I digress.
But fter a day of seeing pictures of “TRAITOR” signs on Oklahoma’s campus while seeing fans can talk about “loyalty” and “trust”, I want people to remember that coaches are human beings with families and lives and just like you or me, Lincoln Riley has to do what’s best for him and for his family. It appears that LR felt it was in the best interest for him, his wife and daughters. And for that, I can’t fault him.