Steve Freitag was this week’s star player, taking top billing in the game category for a super 11 in a row 290 score rolled in the Goodyear league at Thunderbird Lanes.
Unfortunately, Freitag spent game one looking for a line, used all of his strikes in game two and went back to lost in the pines for game three and barely broke 600 for series.
It happens that way sometimes but kudos for an awesome game two!
League Highlights
Scores picked up a bit over recent weeks as we see Ray Johnson leading area league bowlers with a 761 series from the Suburban league at Twin Oaks, Fort Sill.
Johnson was the only bowler with a 700 series on this particular night, putting together games of 259, 259 and 243 to make up the total.
Dale Perry had a good week that started with a 733 from the Early Birds where he rolled 280, 234 and 219 and ended up in the Entertainers with 739 on games of 239, 269 and 231 that just so happened to be the senior league high set of the week.
Highlights from the Tuesday Night Mixed league show Skylar Dowell joining the bowling honor roll for the first time for a 254 game off a 174 average.
Thomas Mansfield got in on the action with games of 223, 246 and 254 for a 723 and seasoned player Chris Reser rolled 215, 257 and 238 for a 710 to add to the mix.
John Troutman led in the TNT league with games of 264, 222 and 227 for a 713 and Duane Hurwitz posted a 707 series to lead in the Goodtimes where he shot 259, 213 and 235.
Dwight Blair tipped the scale in the Friday Nite Mixed Rollers with 705 on games of 223, 225 and 257 and congratulations to Jennifer Hazzard for a career high 223 game, the ladies high game this week, rolled in the Guys and Dolls league.
Jennifer was only 2 pins shy of 100 pins over her 125 average.
Croft Rolls First 200
Jake Croft was the youth bowler of the week for a 556 series rolled in the TBird Legends where he posted games of 199, 210 and 147 for the career high series that included his first career 200 game score.
Ali Biscaino posted the youth high game of 218 in the same league to assist in a 547 for series.
Dexter Jackson led in the TBird HotShots with a 441 series on games of 148, 158 and 135 but there was another “DJ” walking proud in the HotShots as Dominic “DJ” Scott posted a league career high series of 381 that included a career high league game of 154.
And high-rolling in the bumper division was Bailee Barton with a 104 game and Matthew Paslay with a 100 even, his first game of the league.
No-Tap Colorama
Kevin Pair took first place in the men’s class of the Senior No-Tap Colorama at Thunderbird Lanes back on Jan. 27th, scoring games of 234, 242 and 196 for a handicap total of 846.
Second place, Sam Bowman, rolled 276, 277 and 241 for an overall score of 839 and Duane Hurwitz, who gave the gallery the only no-tap 300 score of the day, rolled 828 with handicap, sandwiching the perfecto between games of 233 and 244.
Shirley Hanley put up the high total for the ladies, posting 826 with handicap with scratch scores of 255, 220 and 276.
After starting with games of 242 and 246, Diane Frame lost her line and shot 161 to land in second place with 787.
Scratch singles winners were Sam Bowman, 794, Duane Hurwitz, 777 and Shirley Hanley along with Mike Peckinpaugh tied for third with 751 each.
Strike pot ticket winners included Duane Hurwitz, Malden Smith, Randy Travis and Roy Johnson and the Mystery Double winners were as follows.
Gm. 1, 1st – Zari Conway/JP Nauman, 594
Gm. 1, 2nd – Cleo Travis/Randy Travis, 573
Gm. 2, 1st – Roy Olson/Kevin Pair, 565
Gm. 2, 2nd – Roy Olson/Sam Bowman, 557
Gm. 3, 1st – Don Ginter Jr/ Roy Johnson, 550
Gm. 3, 2nd – Vanda Edmonson/Terri Hayworth, 533
There were no winners in the Special Challenge shots.
Join the fun every Friday at 1pm at Thunderbird Lanes. Bowlers must be at least 50 years old to participate but do not have to be in a senior league.