Free throws may seem easy to the average fan, but when players are tired and the pressure is on, sometimes those charity shots can be tougher to make than a 20-footer.
With the game on the line, Indiahoma and Big Pasture players hit just 3-of-11 free throws in the final 1:22, however, with a shot at the title up for grabs. Dyllan Plaster finally sank a pair of those precious shots with just 2.6 seconds remaining to give the Warriors a wild 41-37 victory Friday night in the semifinals of the Comanche County Tournament at the Great Plains Coliseum.
Earlier in the evening, Frederick beat Walters 63-53 to earn its spot in the boys title game. That will match the two top seeds but Big Pasture sure made Indiahoma work for this win.
The Warriors will return tonight to battle Frederick’s explosive Bombers at 8 p.m. in the title game. Frederick is the defending champion in the boys bracket while Indiahoma is chasing its first title since 2001.
The girls title will feature Walters and Sterling at 6:30 p.m.
Today’s schedule begins at 11 a.m. for a four-game schedule to decide the consolation (fifth) and third-place titles. Indiahoma and Big Pasture girls battle in the opener for the consolation title then Sterling and Geronimo clash for the boys consolation crown.
The third-place girls game at 2 p.m. features Frederick and Geronimo, then Walters and Big Pasture boys meet at 3:30 for the third-place trophy.
Frederick 63, Walters 53
Frederick boys got a stiff test from Walters but in the end the Bombers’ bench was important in sealing the outcome.
Walters gave it a strong effort, leading, 17-15, after one quarter and staying close at 31-28 at the break.
Down the stretch, though, junior Alford Cathey started making a huge impact inside the paint, scoring 16 points including a pair of back-to-back buckets midway through the fourth quarter.
Frederick was nursing a 54-53 lead when the smooth junior scored on a dandy reverse layup, then just 38 seconds later he got inside the Walters defense for another layup that arranged a 58-53 lead with 2:41 remaining.
Then another young, talented athlete, freshman Champ Cramer scored two straight buckets and this one was all but in the books.
“I would agree our depth was probably the difference,” Frederick coach Andrew McClung said. “I think we managed to wear them down there at the end. Coach (Mark) Styles does a great job and he had his kids really trying to take away our guards and that forced us to try and get the offense going inside.
“Coach Styles also did a great job against our press. They were throwing over the top and getting past our guys on the top of the press and they got some good looks doing that. But we were able to do a pretty good job on their best shooters. We really wanted to run at (Ty) Turner and make him give it up. They did burn us a few times but we finally got some big buckets inside.”
Kade Roady led the scoring for the Bombers with 18 to join with Cathey to provide more than half of the Frederick points. Despite the special defensive pressure, Turner still managed to lead Walters with 13 and Cy Red Elk added 11.
Indiahoma 41, Big Pasture 37
This game seemed stuck on a 38-37 lead for an eternity as both teams struggled to get the ball into the bucket.
That score was on the board at the 1:22 mark and it was still on there with just 13.8 seconds remaining. Plaster had his first chance then but missed a pair and at the other end, BP also missed a pair.
Plaster then found the energy in his legs to make one at the 10.6 mark for a 39-37 lead but BP’s attempt failed on a turnover and after another foul Plaster sealed the outcome with two more charities to send the Warriors’ faithful home happy.
Both teams had their chances but for a time it seemed Indiahoma was in command, leading 36-28 entering the fourth quarter.
But the Rangers went on a 8-0 run to tie the score at 36-all and that got the large crowd really energized.
Down the stretch, though, it was obvious the lack of depth was slowing the production of both clubs as turnovers and missed shots were the order of that final eight minutes.
BP had a chance to take the lead after that tie but instead Plaster hit two free throws to get the Warriors back in front for good.
Plaster finished with 19 to lead Indiahoma and Antonio Reyna got 12. Carson Coats led the Rangers with 12 and Brennan Rivers added 10.
Geronimo 50, Fletcher 33
Fletcher was making this one a contest at halftime, trailing by a 20-17 score, but after the break Geronimo dominated, outscoring the Wildcats, 30-16, including a big boost from Hunter Babel who drilled three treys in the fourth quarter to make sure there was no comeback.
The Bluejays wound up getting some big rebounds out of Spencer Crain who also scored nine points. Babel led the way for Fletcher with 15 and Tristan Scott added 12. Caleb Campbell scored 12 to lead Fletcher.