Free hunting days coming up
Courtesy Oklahoma Wildlife Conservation

The first full weekend of September is traditionally Free Hunting Days in Oklahoma. This year, on Sept. 2-3, Oklahoma residents can get outdoors to pursue game in season without the need to carry a state hunting license.

These free days also provide a perfect chance for current hunters to gather up some folks who have never been hunting and give them an experience that might open a door for them, as well as help continue a time-honored American tradition.

Recommended for you