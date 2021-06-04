If you’ve been wanting to test your favorite fishing spot, this weekend you can do so even if you don’t have a current Oklahoma fishing license as this marks the annual Free Fishing Days in Oklahoma.
This Saturday and Sunday anyone can head to their favorite fishing spot and test your luck without a state fishing license. And to open up even more opportunities, the City of Lawton will waive all fishing permit requirements for the same two days.
That means you can take your kids and grandkids and show them the ways to catch your favorite fish. Veteran anglers are urged to help pass their skills to the younger generations so they can enjoy the benefits of fishing and being in the great outdoors.
While the Free Fishing Days is a statewide project, make sure the lake you visit is taking part in the program. Both City of Lawton lakes, Ellsworth and Lawtonka, are involved in the program this weekend, but before visiting other lakes check with any of the marinas to find out for sure if your favorite lake is taking part.