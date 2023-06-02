Free Fishing Days quickly approaching
Courtesy photo

There is no better time than Free Fishing Days to introduce your friends or family members to the great American pastime of fishing. And with the recent rains, lakes should be in better shape.

Anyone can fish for free June 3-4, 2023, in Oklahoma. On that weekend, a state fishing license will not be required for any resident or nonresident angler to fish.

