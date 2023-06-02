Free Fishing Days quickly approaching

There is no better time than Free Fishing Days to introduce your friends or family members to the great American pastime of fishing. And with the recent rains, lakes should be in better shape.
Anyone can fish for free June 3-4, 2023, in Oklahoma. On that weekend, a state fishing license will not be required for any resident or nonresident angler to fish.
The Sooner State has some excellent fishing in lakes, ponds, rivers and streams, but also in urban waters designated by the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation as “Close to Home Fishing” locations. Follow the link for a list of more than 35 Close to Home Fishing lakes across the state that are periodically stocked with fish to help make some magnificent memories!
Although state fishing licenses and the Oklahoma City fishing permit (where applicable) are not required during Free Fishing Days, anglers should note that certain city permits may still apply in other urban fishing areas.
Oklahoma was the first state in the nation to offer free fishing days about 35 years ago and has since been followed by dozens of other states that have established similar days.