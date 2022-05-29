There is no better time than Free Fishing Days to introduce your friends or family members to the great American pastime of fishing. And with the recent rains, lakes should be in better shape.
Anyone can fish for free June 4-5, 2022, in Oklahoma. On that weekend, a state fishing license will not be required for any resident or nonresident angler to fish.
The Sooner State has some excellent fishing in lakes, ponds, rivers and streams, but also in urban waters designated by the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation as “Close to Home Fishing” locations. Follow the link for a list of more than 35 Close to Home Fishing lakes across the state that are periodically stocked with fish to help make some magnificent memories!
Although state fishing licenses and the Oklahoma City fishing permit (where applicable) are not required during Free Fishing Days, anglers should note that certain city permits may still apply in other urban fishing areas.
Oklahoma was the first state in the nation to offer free fishing days about 35 years ago and has since been followed by dozens of other states that have established similar days.
Found a baby bird
It’s natural to see a partially feathered bird hopping on the ground and want to help. But the best way to help may be resisting the urge to intervene.
Grounded baby birds are typically either newly hatched birds that have been blown from the nest by high winds (or accidentally pushed from the nest), or young, mostly feathered birds that have left the nest before they can effectively fly.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service advises that un-feathered chicks that have yet to open their eyes, or partially feathered chicks that cannot yet hop, can be returned to the nest. If the nest cannot be located, they recommend leaving the nestling where it was found or moving it to a shaded area.
For partially feathered chicks that can hop, the best course of action is to leave the bird alone. As baby birds grow in the nest, they become larger, often noisier, and produce more scent. As such, the nestlings become more vulnerable to predators the longer they stay in the nest. One way parent birds adapt to that risk is by leading the chicks out of and away from the nest after they are fully feathered but before they’re fully capable of flying. They attempt to scatter and hide the nestlings in places close by where there’s cover. In that way, a predator may find one or two chicks but not the entire brood.
Hackberry Flat Breeding Bird Tour
Oklahoma wetlands are a popular breeding area for many migrating shorebirds and the Wildlife Department has scheduled a tour at the renowned Hackberry Flat Wildlife Management Area that features these breeding avians.
“Hackberry Flat is a major refueling station for these birds, and they take full advantage of our wetland units in the spring,” said Melynda Hickman, biologist for the Wildlife Department. “Our tour will take visitors on an open-air trailer ride around the WMA to observe bird species nesting on the wetlands and surrounding prairie.”
Visitors have one last opportunity to tour the wetlands with a biologist this spring. Reservations are required for the free event and children must be at least 8 years old due to the length of tours. Contact Hickman at melynda.hickman@odwc.ok.gov or by calling (405) 990-4977 for more information. No standbys on this tour.
· June 5 – Breeding Bird Tour: 6-10 a.m.
To get to the Hackberry Flat Center, from the south side of Frederick, take U.S. 183 south for one mile, then go east on Airport Road for three miles. Follow the blacktop road south, and continue six miles. Watch for signs to the center.
Southwest Fishing Report
Altus-Lugert: water 69 and clear. White bass, channel catfish and white crappie fair on bill baits, crankbaits, jigs and minnows around the dam, docks, main lake and rocks. Report submitted by Brandon Lehrman, game warden stationed in Greer County.
Ellsworth: water 70 and murky. Saugeye good on crankbaits, hair jigs, jigs and small lures in the main lake, around points and rocks. Blue catfish and channel catfish fair on chicken liver, punch bait and shad in the main lake, around points and shallows. White crappie good on jigs, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, docks and rocks. Report submitted by Mike Carroll, game warden stationed in Comanche County.
Fort Cobb: water 71 and stained. Blue catfish fair on chicken liver and cut bait around points. White bass good on jigs in the main lake and around points. Report submitted by Justin Cornett, game warden stationed in Caddo County.
Lawtonka: water 70 and clear. White bass good on jigs, minnows and small lures along flats, rocks and shorelines. White crappie fair on jigs, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, docks and rocks. Report submitted by Mike Carroll, game warden stationed in Comanche County.
Tom Steed: water 65 and murky. White crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure, rocks and shorelines. Blue catfish and channel catfish good on cut bait, stinkbait and worms around points, rocks and shorelines. Striped bass hybrids, white bass and saugeye fair on crankbaits in the main lake and around points. Comments: Trolling deep crankbaits for white bass, hybrids and saugeye. Report submitted by David Smith, game warden stationed in Kiowa County.