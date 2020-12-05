BEGGS — Frederick made a gallant upset bid against powerful Beggs in a Class 2A quarterfinal game Friday night, but a pair of talented players made all the difference in the Demons’ 36-20 victory.
Kendal Daniels, the Texas A&M commit, caught six passes for 89 yards and a touchdown and C.J. Brown, another top recruit who is committed to Oklahoma State, rushed for 161 yards and a pair of touchdowns as the Demons held off the feisty Bombers.
Brown scored his first touchdown early as the Demons built an early 14-0 lead but Frederick came battling back after a 65-yard touchdown drive that took six plays, the payoff coming on a halfback pass from Zac Mathews to Kyle Edwards from 51 yards out.
Edwards was able to get past Daniels, a lanky safety/wide receiver for the Demons and then outran the speedster to the end zone. The PAT failed but the Bombers had gotten within range.
That fired up the Bombers’ defense and they shut down Brown on three straight runs to set up a punt and they wound up taking over at their own 20 with 1:47 left in the first half.
But then came a critical mistake as sophomore quarterback Adrian Gaytan tried to scramble on a passing play and the ball popped free from his grip. The Demons recovered just 17 yards from the end zone.
That’s when Beggs’ quarterback Jameson West avoided an onrushing Frederick defender and somehow got the ball to Daniels who easily completed the TD play. Brown added the two-point PAT run and it was 22-6 with 1:30 left in the first half.
Frederick actually had one more opportunity to score before halftime, picking up a pair of first downs and getting to the 23 but on fourth down Daniels, playing a single safety all night, stepped in to steal the ball away and end the half.
The Bombers, a three-touchdown underdog according to some prognosticators, used another strong defensive stand to start the second half, forcing a fourth-and-6 and a Beggs punt. But the snap was high and while trying to run the punter went down to a knee, giving Frederick the ball just 16 yards away from paydirt.
Coach Bret Tyler’s Bombers needed just four plays to score with Mathews getting the final three over right tackle. Then, to really make things interesting, Gaytan fired a strike to Mathews for the two-point PAT to arrange a 22-14 score with 8:15 left in the third quarter.
But that’s when Brown and the big Beggs offensive line took over. The Demons moved 60 yards on just five plays after the Frederick kickoff and Brown had 54 of those yards on big runs. Jameson, though, ran across for the TD, but Brown was stopped on the PAT run attempt to arrange a 28-14 score.
Frederick was unable to move on its next drive and was forced to punt from its own 4-yard-line and Jameson got the ball and returned it from the 40 to the Bombers’ 16 to set his team up in prime striking distance.
Three plays later the hosts tacked on their final TD and Daniels got the PAT run across despite fumbling the ball, picking it up and still beating the Bombers to the corner.
But the Bombers weren’t done just yet as they marched 62 yards to score on their ensuing possession, the big play being a 16-yard Mathews run that was capped with a 15-yard facemask penalty setting them up at the Beggs 25 with 1:08 left in the third quarter.
Six plays later Gaytan sneak it home from two yards out to arrange the final score after the Bombers missed their PAT try.
After that the hosts were content to just run Brown and wear down the clock, but Frederick’s defense, which played strong all evening, got a key stop and put the offense back on the field. But once again Daniels was there to intercept a deep pass attempt to seal the outcome with 3:12 remaining.
With the big Beggs defensive front, the Bombers were forced upstairs early and often and while Gaytan did throw a couple of interceptions, he completed 10 passes for 151 yards on the night. Mathews was the top Frederick rusher with 60 yards on nine carries.
The Bombers end their season at 9-3.