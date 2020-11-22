All told, eight local teams were still playing postseason football Friday. Only four advanced to play on Thanksgiving weekend. As it so happened, all four were the beneficiaries of first-round byes.
Frederick and Marlow continued their domination of Class 2A as both teams punched their tickets to the 3rd round with convincing wins at home. In Class 3A, Anadarko pulled off a mild upset as the Warriors went on the road and beat No. 8 Sulphur 28-14. In the 8-man ranks, Tipton proved it is still a force to be reckoned with, ousting Caddo 62-43.
Duncan, meanwhile, is out of the playoffs after a 41-21 loss to No. 5 Bishop McGuinness.
Marlow survives test, drops 70 on Bethel
MARLOW — No. 2 Marlow fell behind for the first time all season, but responded by putting 70 points on Bethel in a 70-33 win at Outlaw Stadium on Friday.
After Bethel went ahead 7-0, Marlow marched methodically down the field, capping a drive with a 20-yard touchdown run by quarterback Jace Gilbert. Gilbert finished the night with 88 rushing yards, 150 passing yards and 6 total touchdowns. Just before the end of the first quarter, Will Bergner returned a punt 47 yards for a score. Gilbert and Bergner hooked up on a 79-yard touchdown pass in the 2nd to put Marlow up 28-13. The Outlaws outscored the Wildcats 35-14 in the second half.
Marlow now draws Chandler on Friday.
‘Darko topples Sulphur behind big 1st quarter
SULPHUR — Anadarko started the scoring just two minutes into the game Kent Jackson dialed up a reverse-turned-wide receiver pass from Wesley Circles to Rahim Givens for the 50-yard touchdown. Zavier Galey broke free for a long touchdown run to extend the lead. And despite allowing a rushing touchdown from Sulphur’s superstar running back Logan Smith, the Warriors still held a 22-7 lead after the first quarter, and held said lead through the next two frames. Each team tacked on a touchdown in the 4th, sending Anadarko onto the quarterfinals.
The Warriors (8-3) now travel to Tulsa to take on No. 1 Lincoln Christian, the defending state champions.