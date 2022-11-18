How many times have football fans heard the old adage “offensive wins games but defense wins championships” and there is no better evidence of that than what’s been happening at Frederick this football season.
The Bombers were unranked during the season and finished 7-3 overall and 5-2 in rugged District 2A-3, good for the fourth playoff berth from that district but it sure wasn’t what the players and coaches wanted.
“We lost our first district game to Washington, but we didn’t play well offensively in that game and gave up a couple of touchdowns on turnovers,” Head Coach Chuck Terry said. “We got that big win over Lindsay (21-20) but lost to Community Christian in another game where we just had too many mistakes but even in that game our defense played well.”
That forced the Bombers to hit the road to face Davis, which won the District 2A-4 title.
In that game the defense rose to the occasion numerous times to help the Bombers to a 12-6 victory.
“Against Davis we get a good stop on their first possession with a three-and-out but we fumbled the punt at our own 10-yard-line,” Coach Terry said. “We were able to stop them on that one and after that it was more of the same; our defense just kept making big plays.”
That win has worked out great for the Bombers, especially the 21 seniors on the team, and the head coach who grew up in Frederick.
“Our goal entering the season was to earn a home playoff game and after playing so poorly against Community Christian, we didn’t get one in the first round,” he said. “But the way things worked out we’re going to be home for this one and it’s going to be a big game for us. Our community is excited and you can feel that around the town.”
So, just who are the defensive standouts on the veteran unit?
“It all starts with the guys up front, they do their part and it’s been fun to watch,” he said. “We have three seniors—Logan Biggs, Elijah Peel and Ryder Russell—who lead the way up front. Our linebackers are really good, Cory Kessler and Alexander Mathews. We also have Alford Cathey who is a great athlete at 6-5, 190 pounds. We’ve used him at strong safety, defensive end and even free safety. He probably runs a 4.6 or so and is really fast.”
The secondary includes Kellan Hicks, Adrian Gayten, Zachary Tyler and Ryse Neugebauer.
Offensively the unit works under the field leadership of senior Adrian Gaytan.
“We’ve had a Gaytan at quarterback for the past seven years, and Adrian has done a good job handling our offense,” Coach Terry said. “We started out trying to throw the ball more but we decided to return to more of a ground game and that’s opened up our passing as well.”
The primary weapon outside is Cathey who has already passed the 900-yard mark in receiving this season.
“That combination of height and strength makes him a great target out there,” the coach said. “He can leave defenders in a hurry once he gets it.”
The offense has also improved with the development of sophomore running back Willie Cramer.
“Willie has already rushed for 1,100 yards and hasn’t even reached 100 carries just yet.
“We’re still going to throw the ball but as Willie has come one, it’s given us a much more diverse offense and that’s sure helped in some of these close games.,” the coach said.
The offensive line has done a good job as well opening holes and providing protection for Gaytan in the pocket.
“Logan (Biggs) is our center (Ryder) Russell is the right tackle and (Cory) Kessler is our right guard, those guys are the veterans up front, and another key up front is tight end Sydney Smith,” Coach Terry said. “But Javier Gonzalez, Justin Smith, Kolton Duncan and Phoenix Luna have all played well for us at times and that depth is a big reason we are where we are this week, hosting a playoff game. “
Knowing how rabid Frederick fans are, even with another cold forecast tonight you can bet the Bomber Bowl will be rocking again.