Soaring high

Alford Cathey does a bit of everything for Frederick’s football team, including using his 6-5, 210-pound frame to go high to grab passes. He also moves around on defense for the Bombers who host Chandler tonight in a big 2A playoff game at the Bomber Bowl.

 Jimm Alley/Staff

How many times have football fans heard the old adage “offensive wins games but defense wins championships” and there is no better evidence of that than what’s been happening at Frederick this football season.

The Bombers were unranked during the season and finished 7-3 overall and 5-2 in rugged District 2A-3, good for the fourth playoff berth from that district but it sure wasn’t what the players and coaches wanted.

