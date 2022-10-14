Frederick came out ready to give Comanche its best shot and the Bombers did just that Thursday at the Bomber Bowl for a 59-0 shutout victory.
The Bombers came quickly held the Indians offense to a short drive that resulted in a big punt return from Frederick receiver Alford Cathey and put them in position for a seven yard touchdown run from running back Willie Cramer but failed to capitalize on the extra point attempt.
The next Comanche drive brought much of the same as the Indians opted to go for a fourth down at their own nine yard line. A big defensive stop put Frederick in a prime spot for Cramer’s second touchdown run of the game, this time going for 73 yards. A failed two point attempt after the score made it a 12-0 game late in the first.
A Frederick interception from Kellan Hicks gave the Bombers the ball at midfield as the second quarter got under way. The Bombers would not waste much time following it up on offense as quarterback Adrian Gaytan launched a dime of a throw to Cathey for the 62 yard catch and run.
Another failed Comanche drive on offense led to another passing touchdown from Gaytan, this time finding Zack Tyler for the 29 yard score.
Cramer would strike yet again, breaking away for his third rushing touchdown of the night for 20 yards. This followed up by a big interception from Cathey brought the Bombers back out for one more rushing touchdown from Alex Mathews to bring the game to half with the Bombers holding a comfortable 40-0 lead.
Cramer spoke after the game about what he and his team will have to do to keep up the pace he has set this season and finish strong.
“Keep lifting, keep working hard.” Cramer said. “I gotta keep my teammates up, the linemen gotta keep doing what they doing and I think we got a good shot.”
After the half the game continued to stay firmly within Fredericks grasp as the Bombers came out of the locker room swinging as they scored another 68 yard rushing touchdown in the first three minutes giving Mathews his second of the game.
The Comanche offense once again struggled to gain any momentum as a big catch and run pass play ended with a Frederick fumble recovery by Zack Tyler.
Two close out the third quarter the high powered rushing continued to work wonders for the Bombers as they grabbed a sixth rushing touchdown to make it 53-0 heading into the fourth.
For most of the fourth quarter both teams just seemed to be trying to get to the buses as both offenses milked the running clock. The last points of the night would come for Frederick off of a 66 yard touchdown pass from backup QB Ryder Russell to an open man down the field.
After the game Coach Bret Tyler spoke about how this Frederick team who is currently sitting at 5-2 can make a push for a state championship run this season.
“Well you gotta stay healthy and have a little bit of luck.” Tyler said. “But the key for us is to put in the work every week and just hope that by the time the playoffs roll around we'll be ready and we’ll be in there.”