FREDERICK — For Frederick and Head Coach Bret Tyler, the first four plays of the 2020 season likely could not have gone any worse, as a 3-and-out on the opening drive was followed by a blocked punt that had the Frederick defense back at its own 10-yard-line.
Luckily for Tyler and the Bombers, football games and seasons are much longer than four plays, and Frederick’s defense tightened up and held visiting Wichita Falls (TX) City View to just 111 yards of total offense, and senior Quinton Ellis came up with two interceptions in a 16-3 win in the season opener Friday night at the Bomber Bowl.
When Mason Hill blocked the punt on the fourth play of the game, giving the Mustangs the ball at the Frederick 10, things appeared to be as bad as they could have been for the Bombers.
"It couldn't have started any worse, that's the only thing I was thinking, is that it couldn't have started any worse," Tyler said.
But a motion penalty on CVHS and some stout defensive play by the Bombers forced the Mustangs to settle for a field goal. At that point, Frederick turned to the game plan they know: run the ball.
Although senior running back Zacary Mathews missed the game due to injury, Frederick was still able to rely on fellow workhorse Kyle Edwards, as well as youngsters like Ryse Neugebauer and Waleed White. The Bombers kept the Mustang offense off the field most of the first half, maintaining possession for roughly two-thirds of the first half. In fact, after the City View field goal, Frederick didn't relinquish the ball the rest of the first quarter.
However, it wasn't all ground and pound, as sophomore Adrian Gaytan proved he could step into the big shoes left by his brother Gustavo, who quarterbacked the Bombers the past couple of years. And on the 18th play of a monster drive, Gaytan connected with Alford Cathey on an 11-yard touchdown pass on the first play of the second quarter.
Gaytan only completed three more passes on the night, but two of them went for 57 combined yards. Edwards running for 109 yards on 17 carries, while Ashton Perry rumbled through the defense for a 9-yard score with just a couple of minutes left in the 3rd quarter.
And with the way the defense was playing, the offense truly didn't need to do too much. While quarterback Isaiah Marks and Mustangs threatened to drive several times in the second half, they were thwarted each time, twice by Quinton Ellis, who capped off a memorable week-and-a-half. Last week, Ellis was in Fort Benning, Georgia, going through basic training with the Army National Guard. When he returned, due to COVID-19 precautions, he was unable to participate in actual contact drills with the team for most of the week. And after dropping a pass earlier in the game, Ellis was eager to redeem himself.
He did just that — twice — and celebrated the first one by delivering a celebration worthy of a future soldier: a salute.
"The salute was a very big deal to me," Ellis said. "I love this country and that was the reason I did it. I'm just excited to see what this will come to."
Tyler was complimentary of Ellis, as well as the rest of the defense, who helped stymie a City View offense that averaged better than 37 yards per game last season.
"That's a very, very good offensive team over there," Tyler said. "For us to hold them to a field goal, and really, we gave them the field goal with the blocked punt, I'm extremely proud of our defense.
Frederick (1-0) hosts Elmore City next Friday.