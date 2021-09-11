FREDERICK — The running game proved to be explosive for the Frederick Bombers in Friday night’s contest against former district rival Hobart.
In 91 years of competition, the schools have met in some of the program’s biggest wins. After shuffling in the districts, the two former rivals hey ignite their rivalry after both teams come into the game 0-2. The Bombers would come out on top, 55-20.
The Bombers start the game in explosive fashion. With a methodical, hard nose and physical game plan, Frederick would shed four minutes off the clock, ending the seven play, 54-yard drive with a six-yard touchdown by Alex Matthews. With the extra point no good, the Bombers took a quick 6-0 lead.
Frederick would get another opportunity to add more points. After a punting miscue by the Bearcats, Frederick would begin their second drive in Hobart’s 19-yard line. On the very next play, Willie Cramer would take all the remaining 19-yard to get the Bomber’s second rushing touchdown in under a minute. With the extra point good by Marco Clemente, Frederick would take a 13-0 lead.
As the Bearcats were still trying to find their footing in the contest, the Bombers would continue to go full throttle. This time quarterback Adrian Gaylan would show off his arm, connecting for a 74-yard touchdown to Alford Cathey. Clemente would get the extra point conversion and the Bombers would quickly build a three touchdown lead halfway into the first quarter, scoring 20-0.
Hobart continued to struggle to find any room to run the ball on a stout Frederick defense, amounting nearly no offensive yardage on their first three drives. After another three-and out by Hobart, the Bombers kept firing away. After an impressive showing through the air, the Bombers went back to what they know best, running the football. In the diamond formation, the Bombers would go 50-yards down the field to cap off another touchdown drive by Matthew ‘s 14-yard rushing touchdown. After the missed extra point by Clemente, the score would sit at 26-0 in the Bomber’s favor.
After four drives of a three-and-out, the Bearcats would flip their fortunes back in their favor as Holden Jones would find Tommy Lancaster on a screen pass. Showing off his speed, Lancaster would a run for a 65-yard touchdown, putting Hobart on the board. With the extra point good by Nathan Robbins, the Bearcats showed tremendous fight as the first quarter ended. The score would stand in favor of Frederick, 26 -7
As the second quarter began, Frederick would continue pound the football at Hobart with a heavy running attack. With the quartet of runners for Frederick, Cramer, Matthews, Keasler and freshman Ryse Neugebauer would lead the way for the Bombers moving the ball. After a long 20-yard run by Neugebauer, Cathey would catching the ball over the middle of the Hobart defense, scoring his second touchdown of the game. With the extra point unsuccessful, Frederick would lead 32-7.
After forcing another punt, the Bombers looked to pad their lead as the second quarter came to the halfway point. After another run centric possession by the Bombers, Keasler would join the party with his first touchdown of the night from 13-yards out. With the extra point unsuccessful, Frederick would lead 38-7.
After the Frederick touchback on the ensuing the kickoff, the Bearcats would start the drive at their own 20-yard line. Unfortunately, the drive would come to a quick end as Hobart would suffer a safety after an over-head snap. With the miscue, Frederick would extend their lead, 40-7.
Gaylan, Cathey and Bombers were far from done. The quarterback and receiver duo would continue their wonderful first half through the air, completing a 52-yard touchdown reception for Cathey’s third touchdown reception of the half. With the extra point kick, no good, the Bombers would carry a 46-7 halftime lead over the Bearcats.
Celemente would come in and hit a 35-yard field goal to extend the Bomber led to 49-7. The Bearcats would not lie down lightly, as Lancaster would get his second touchdown of the night. This time, Lancaster would get it on the ground with a 3-yard rushing touchdown to add to his receiving touchdown. With the missed extra point, the score stood at 49-13 as the nine-minute mark came in the fourth quarter.
Backup quarterback Zack Tyler would see the final stages of the game unwind with a touchdown from 25-yards out. With the missed extra point, Frederick would take a 55-13 lead as the game would end. Frederick would take the win over rival Hobart, 55-20.
“It was really important to get this win,” said Frederick head coach, Bret Tyler. “We lost a couple of close games against really, really good teams. We were really competitive, but we just didn’t get the job done, so coming out tonight exciting early and getting the lead was big for us and hopefully that will spur us on in the future.”
On September 24, Frederick will get ready to start district play at Marietta to take on the Indians, starting at 7 p.m.
Hobart will look to get back to their winning ways as they open district play at Cordell to take on the Devils, starting at 7 p.m.