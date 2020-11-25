With MacArthur’s loss and Cache’s COVID-19 cases, no Comanche County teams remain in the OSSAA football playoffs.
However, four area teams — Frederick, Marlow, Anadarko and Tipton — have survived the first two weeks of the playoffs, although none of them had to play in the play-in round. But as the playoffs progress, the contenders and separated from the pretenders and now easy assignments are left.
Frederick heads to Oklahoma City to face perennial power No. 3 Millwood. The Bombers’ district bunkmate Marlow gets to stay at home, hosting a battle-tested Chandler team. In Class 3A, Anadarko’s reward for a win over Sulphur is a trip to Tulsa to face the defending state champions from Lincoln Christian. And in Class B, Tipton gets a home game against Balko-Forgan.
All games are scheduled for 7 p.m. kickoffs on Friday night.
Experience carries Frederick into bout with Millwood
Frederick’s 48-21 win over Oklahoma Bible Academy in the first round of last year’s playoffs was the first postseason win for the program since its run to the state semifinals in 2012. This year, the Bombers once again won their first playoff game. Many factors contributed to this trend of continued success, including the hiring of alum Bret Tyler five years ago. But Tyler said that experience has played a major role, and that his senior-laden team has been practically building up to this year.
“The last couple years, we were kind of young,” Tyler said. “We have 11 seniors this year and they all contribute in some way, shape or form. We’re definitely a senior-laden ball club.”
Led by seniors like Kyle Edwards, Zacary Mathews, Zach Rivas, Jaquain Randle, Brian Higuera and Quinton Ellis, the Bombers started the season on a 7-game win streak. But back-to-back losses to Marlow and Davis to end the season raised some questions heading into the playoffs. Frederick answered those questions with a resounding 49-20 win over Christian Heritage.
But the job only gets tougher, as a talented and well-coached Millwood team awaits. Millwood has long been a program known for producing top-tier athletes. This year is no different, as Tyler said the Falcons have big linemen and dangerous skill position players. But he also knows his team isn’t lacking in the talent department, either.
“We feel like we’re pretty athletic too,” Tyler said. “A guy like Zac Mathews, he’s one of the best athletes around, so we feel like we’ve got some guys too. We’re excited about getting on the field with them.”
Millwood operates with sophomore Ricky Hunt, a running back-turned-quarterback, running the show. While Hunt can pass, he and Falcons are at their most dangerous when he is running.
“We want to force them into passing situations as often as we can,” Tyler said.
Perhaps a good omen for the Bombers? The 1987 teams (on which Tyler played) faced a top-ranked Millwood team in the first round of the playoffs and pulled off the 20-17 upset.
After brief scare, Marlow gets more severely tested against Chandler
Two streaks came to an end in Marlow’s second-round game against Bethel. The Outlaws had not trailed, nor allowed a first-quarter point, all season. The Wildcats broke both by taking an early 7-0 lead.
Luckily for Marlow, the main streak — 10 wins and counting — is still intact. And it will need to remain so for the Outlaws to win a state championship.
And while the Outlaws proceeded to outscore Bethel 70-26 the rest of the way, it still represented one of the few times the boys in navy blue had been tested this year. And head coach Matt Weber thinks it might not have been a bad thing.
“I think eventually it was going to happen,” Weber said. “Our kids never panicked. The thing that concerned me about that first drive was how much time they took off the clock. But once we we did score, we scored. We responded well.”
Marlow’s other previous tests were a 28-12 win over Frederick and a narrow one-point win over Class 3A top-10 team Anadarko. But the Outlaws might get their toughest test yet when they welcome Chandler this week. Although the Lions have 3 losses, they came to the likes of Jones, Millwood and Beggs (the last of which came in overtime). Weber knows his team will need to be disciplined against a dangerous Lions backfield that includes 2,000-yard rusher Casmen Hill and dual threat quarterback Kaden Jones. The Marlow defense, led by the likes of Carson Moore and Kyle Wilson, hasn’t allowed many big plays this season and will aim to keep that trend going.
“Watching film, we know this is absolutely one of the best teams we’ve played this year,” Weber said. “Those losses are to historically good teams. They’re really good at what they do on both sides of the ball. They don’t run a ton of different plays, but they run them out of different sets so they try to throw you off. At some point in the game, we’re going to have to tackle those guys in space, one-on-one, and that’s something not a lot of teams have done.”
Anadarko faces defending champs after win over Sulphur
Kent Jackson knows a little something about practicing on Thanksgiving.
The aim of every high school football team in Oklahoma, practicing on Turkey Day morning means you’re far into the playoffs. And under Jackson, Anadarko went well into November and December in the early 2010s, making 3-straight title games from 2011-13, winning two titles.
To some, the fact that Anadarko is still playing at this point in the season is a pleasant surprise. But when Jackson came out of semi-retirement to coach the Warriors again this year, he felt his team could be pretty good.
“I thought this could be a really good season when I came back to coach this team and that’s the way it’s turned out,” Jackson said.
The Warriors got here by beating a tough Sulphur squad last week, jumping on the Bulldogs early with a trick-play touchdown. But that wasn’t the only wrinkle Jackson threw in.
Jackson put Kade Lewis, all 130 pounds of him, at the defensive tackle position, and told him to bear crawl, shoot the gaps and apply pressure on the counter plays the Bulldogs like to run.
“I feel like that just sparked the defense,” he said. “I know it sounds simple but I felt like we played hard. We’ve been preaching all year we don’t play hard enough. And we played real hard.”
The Warriors now play the defending Class 3A state champs, Lincoln Christian. And while the season will likely be considered a success win or lose, Jackson is not going to take that approach.
“Teams who are just happy to be there don’t win,” Jackson said. “In 2013, when we faced Poteau (for the state championship), we heard them talk about they were happy to be there. We weren’t just happy to be there.”
As good as the top-ranked Bulldogs are on defense (allowing 9.5 points per game), Jackson believes his team could still have success against the defending state champions because of the unique features the Warriors implement on offense.
“I don’t think they’ve faced a team that runs the ball like us,” Jackson said. “We use the tight end, not too many teams use the tight end anymore.”
But Lincoln is also adept at moving the ball, scoring better than 50 points per game. Trying to slow down the likes of Max Brown, Chase Hudson and Kolbe Katsis will be a tough test for the Warriors’ defense.
“It’s going to come down to the defensive side of the ball,” Jackson said. “We’re going to have to play really well.”
Tipton looks to make another signature playoff run
When the Tipton Tigers lost to Waynoka in the state semifinals last year, murmurs immediately began that the dynasty was dead.
Those murmurs grew louder this year when the Tigers stumbled to a 1-5 record through six games. But thanks to wins over Cyril and Central High, Tipton finished third in District B-3. And thanks to last week’s win over Caddo, Tipton has temporarily restored images of the glory days.
But in Title Town, only winning will do. So to keep that good feeling around, Tipton needs to keep winning. This week, the Tigers host Balko-Forgan, a team in its second season after the Balko and Forgan school districts decided to combine for football. Sharing a district with two of the best teams in the state (Laverne and Shattuck), the Bulls went 5-5 in the regular season, but did sport a win over a tough Tyrone team.
But a first-round playoff win over Kremlin-Hillsdale was followed up by an upset of No. 3 Cherokee in last week’s second round. That win solidified the Bulls a team to be reckoned with.
For Tipton to move on, they’ll need big-time contributions from Dakota Sheffield, Prince Dweh and quarterback Tyler Waugh.
For all playoff game times, check Page 3B.