FORT SILL — Fort Sill Federal Credit Union’s 22nd Annual Charity Golf Tournament is slated to be held on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020.
The tournament will be held at the Fort Sill Golf Course. Foursomes may register for $420, while individuals without a team may register for $105 and will be assigned a team while space is available. A $570 package deal requires prepayment and includes a sponsorship, covers a foursome registration, team mulligans and a red tee. Tournament sponsorship may also be purchased for $130. Proceeds go to the United Way of Southwest Oklahoma, Children’s Miracle Network, the USO and other local organizations in the Lawton/Fort Sill area.
Registration begins at 9:30 a.m. and tee times begin at 10 a.m. (to maintain social distancing). Information at fsfcu.com/golf or at any branch location.