Snyder and Fort Cobb-Broxton both punched tickets to the Class A boys state basketball tournament over the weekend.
Now, the two teams know who and when they will play.
No. 1 Fort Cobb (15-2) faces the No. 4 Garber Wolverines (20-4), the defending Class A state champions, at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Jim Norick Arena at the Oklahoma State Fairgrounds in Oklahoma City in the state quarterfinals. It is be the Mustangs' 17th trip to the state tournament, and 9th in a row. Fort Cobb's last two games played at the Big House have been two of the most devastating losses in the recent history of the program: the 2019 state championship game loss to arch rival Cyril that denied Scott Hines' team a fifth consecutive state title and last year's heartbreaking quarterfinal loss to Stuart that ended with a controversial tip-in at the buzzer.
The winner of the Fort Cobb-Garber game would face the winner of the morning's other quarterfinal, Velma-Alma against Arapaho-Butler.
The sharp-shooting Snyder Cyclones (18-2), ranked No. 11 in the final polls, face No. 8 Vanoss (20-6) at 2 p.m. on Thursday at the Big House. It is Snyder's 8th state tournament appearance, first since 2015. The Cyclones aim to bring home the school's second-ever state championship in boys basketball, the other coming in 1981.
The winner of that game faces either Hydro-Eakly or Texhoma in the semifinals on Friday. The state championship game is slated for Saturday night at 8 p.m. at Jim Norick Arena.
All state tournament brackets and information concerning safety protocols and attendance is available at www.ossaa.com.