OKLAHOMA CITY — A year after winning the Class A state championship in baseball, Fort Cobb-Broxton will play for the Class B state championship on Monday.
The 2nd-ranked Mustangs dispatched Tupelo 9-2 on Saturday in the semifinals, setting up a marquee matchup with top-ranked Roff. Fort Cobb had decimated Boswell in the quarterfinals, 17-1, on Friday.
The state championship game will be played Monday at 3 p.m. at Shawnee High School.
Meanwhile, in Class A, Sterling was unable to get over the first hurdle at the state tournament, falling to Dewar on Friday, 5-3.