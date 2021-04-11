DUNCAN — Kyler Denton wasn’t as sharp as he normally is on the mound Saturday. However, the big senior ripped a two-run double in the top of the 7th inning to help Fort Cobb-Broxton edge Choctaw, 9-8, in the title game of the Southern Oklahoma Invitational at Duncan High School.
Denton worked the first four innings on the hill for the Mustangs, giving up two runs on four hits and four walks. He left with the Mustangs owning a 7-2 lead.
The Yellowjackets came clawing back with three runs in the bottom of the fifth and three more in the bottom of the sixth to take an 8-7 lead.
The Mustangs got their leadoff hitter – Drew Woods – on base with a walk to start the fateful seventh but he was caught in a rundown after Daylon Weaver’s ground ball up the middle was bobbled before Choctaw was able to get the first out on the Fort Cobb-Broxton base-running mistake.
Choctaw intentionally walked Jackson Willits, who already had three hits, putting the pressure on Denton. Denton found an inside pitch that he liked and ripped it down the line in left, driving home Weaver and Willits to put the Mustangs back on top, 9-8.
The Yellowjackets got the next three batters on a fly ball, strikeout and ground ball out to send the game to the bottom of the seventh.
Fort Cobb-Broxton coach Dale Bellamy wasted little time sending Willits to the mound to try and nail down the save. Willits got the first out with a strikeout and shortstop Tyson Eastwood used his great leaping ability to go high to snag a line-drive for the second out. The next Choctaw batter was able to find grass in the outfield for a hit to put two runners on base.
Willits responded to the challenge, getting the next batter to hit a deep fly ball to right that was caught to end the game.
The Mustangs scored three in the first inning on three walks and RBI hits from Willits and Eastwood, plus a bases-loaded walk plated the third run.
Willits had a single and Denton and Eastwood each had doubles to ignite a three-run volley in the second. Willits singled and scored on a Denton double in the fifth before the Class 6A Yellowjackets came clawing back.
The Class A Mustangs raised their record to 19-1.
Marlow joined Fort Cobb as the only other team to finish the SOI undefeated, topping Norman by a score of 8-3 on Saturday.
Also on Saturday, Duncan beat Guthrie 8-2, Elgin beat Altus 6-3, Cache beat Durant 16-8 and Newcastle beat MacArthur 16-6.
NEWCASTLE 16, MACARTHUR 6
MARLOW — After Mac allowed two runs in the top of the 1st inning, Colby Flood’s triple in the bottom half of the inning brought home two runs to tie the score. But aided by a three-run homer, Newcastle put up four runs in the 2nd inning, chasing pitcher Julian Love from the game. In the 3rd inning, Mac once again responded at the plate, with Jackson Shirkey’s triple driving in two runs and Kage Zeller’s single plating Shirkey to make it 6-5.
But the Racers put up a 4-spot again in the 4th and six more runs followed in the 5th. The Highlanders didn’t help matters by committing six errors.
MacArthur (11-12) finishes the SOI 0-4, with the closest margin of defeat being the 11-3 loss to Fort Cobb on Friday. The Highlanders hit the road Monday to begin a two-game district series with Noble.