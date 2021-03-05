OKLAHOMA CITY — When you talk about small-school basketball, it’s not always about the stars, often the role players may very well be the ones who help determine the outcome.
That was indeed the case Thursday as the role players for Snyder and Velma-Alma played important roles in first-round victories as the Class A Boys State Tournament started at the Big House on the Oklahoma State Fairgrounds.
And while Fort Cobb-Broxton had great balance in winning Saturday to reach the state meet, it was mostly the scoring of Tyson Eastwood and Kyler Denton that kept them in the game Thursday. However, in the end Garber used its balance to pull the upset, 47-41. Eastwood scored 19 and Denton added 16, but the rest of the team managed just six points.
The day started off with a wild one as Velma-Alma survived a tough 3-overtime battle against Arapaho, taking a 68-61 victory.
Then Snyder showed it deserved to be in the last 4 with a 50-39 victory over Vanoss.
In the final game of the Class A boys session, Hydro-Eakly beat Texhoma, 58-52. This evening’s semifinals match Snyder against Hydro-Eakly at 6:30 p.m. and then V-A battles Garber in the final game of the long day at 8 p.m.
Here is a brief look at how the three Southwest Oklahoma schools fared Thursday.
Snyder takes charge after break
The Cyclones were locked in a tight battle with Vanoss at halftime, owning a one-point lead, 24-23.
But things changed quickly in the third quarter as Ryan Kelly hit a pair of buckets to give the Cyclones a lead they would never give up.
The tough defense that the Cyclones played limited Vanoss to just four points in the third quarter and when that quarter ended, Snyder was in front, 38-27.
“Our defense in the third quarter was the difference,” coach Fletcher Reed said. “We played OK defensively early in the game but we came out with more intensity in the third quarter and made them make some mistakes and take some bad shots. I was proud of my bunch for really responding at the right time.”
Vanoss finished the game with 23 turnovers and in that key third quarter the Wolves hit just 2 of 10 from the field to allow the Cyclones to extend their lead.
The tough Snyder defense also had the Wolves scrambling as they ran into foul trouble trying to stay with the active Cyclones. The Wolves’ leading scorer on the season, Dylan Deatherage, drew four fouls in the first half and eventually exited in the second half after scoring just eight points.
Snyder’s leader, Ryan Kelly, got into foul trouble as well but reserves like Kevin Bridgewater made a couple of nice plays later, including getting a layup.
Kelly did what he does best, take the ball to the rim, or sit outside and hit long bombs and when the game ended he had produced 26 points for Snyder. Ethan Howell also reached double figures with 14.
Mustangs see title hopes dashed
This group of seniors for Fort Cobb-Broxton had been a part of nine straight trips to state but Thursday the Mustangs just needed a few more points from the “role players” according to veteran coach Scott Hines.
“I told the kids, when you get in the playoffs the stars are normally going to get their points but many of these games come down to how well the role players step up,” Hines said. “Last week on Saturday we had great balance but today Ty (Eastwood) and Kyler (Denton) got their points but we just needed a little more from the others.
“We just never seemed to be able to get over the hump. We did get the lead there once in the second half (33-31 with 6:15 left in the third) but we had two bad turnovers and they came right down and scored after both of those to go back in front. After that we just didn’t make enough plays.”
The Mustangs were also left twiddling their fingers during long stretches of the game as Garber ran a delay game early and often.
“That’s something some teams have tried against us and we usually find a way to speed them up,” Hines said. “At some point there is going to be a need for a discussion on a shot clock. Fans come to see good action, not that stuff. They were good enough to beat us regardless if they had kept playing a faster pace. It would have been a 75-73 game and that’s what fans like.”
Comets survive wild one
It’s never a good thing to open a busy day of hoops action with a triple overtime game but the good news for Southwest Oklahoma was that Velma-Alma played well in the third overtime to steal a win over deliberate Arapaho.
“I thought we had our chances earlier but we finally made some big shots in that third overtime,” V-A coach Kenny Bare said. “We missed some shots that we normally hit but we got the big buckets when we needed them.”
Jace Saville led the Comets with 23 and Austin Hunt added 20 but four other V-A players combined for 25 points to just keep Arapaho at bay.