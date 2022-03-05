OKLAHOMA CITY — After upsetting the No. 2 team in the state, Fort Cobb-Broxton had a chance to knock off No. 1 on Friday.
But despite staying close nearly all game, the No. 8 Mustangs couldn’t overcome shooting woes, falling just short of an upset of top-ranked Roff in Class B state semifinals at the Big House in a 34-31 defeat.
The Mustangs started cold from behind the 3-point line and stayed cold for most of the game. Fort Cobb went just 1-for-11 from beyond the arc in the first half and just 3-for-21 for the game. Defensively, they struggled to contain Roff’s 6’5 Tallen Bagwell, who went 5-for-5 in the first half, scoring 12 points. In a low-scoring affair, FBC trailed 10-6 late in the 1st, but Brighton Gregory’s 3-pointer made it 13-6 in favor of the Tigers by the end of the 1st quarter.
A deep 3-pointer from Simeon Collins tightened things up, making it a 16-13 game. Collins cut it to a 3-point game again in the final minute of the half with a 2, sending the Mustangs to the locker room down 20-17.
A 3-pointer by Blayke Nunn cut the Roff lead to 24-22 with under 3 minutes left in the 3rd. Then, Roff coach Larry Johnson opted to go into a “4 Corners”-style offense to milk clock for the last shot of the quarter. And the Tigers got the final shot, but no points out of it.
The Tigers continued to control the ball and clock for much of the 4th quarter, and combined with their shooting woes, the Mustangs went a full 8 minutes without a basket.
Kray Rogers tied it up with a 3. But Kagan Honeycutt answered with a triple of his own. Shots by Collins and Willits couldn’t fall. Honeycutt hit one of two free throws to make it a 4-point game. Willits responded with what looked like a cold-blooded 3, but the referees reviewed it and ruled his foot was on the 3-point line, making it a 2-pointer and putting the Mustangs two points behind.
A missed free throw by Roff gave Fort Cobb another chance, but Rogers’ shot hit rim and the Tigers came down with the rebound. The Tigers once again just went 1-for-2 from the free throw line. With just over a second left, Willits heaved an inbound pass into the front court to Rogers, whose 3-point shot missed the mark.
Rogers finished with 10 points and 8 rebounds while Willits had 10 points and 5 boards.