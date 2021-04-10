MARLOW — Two local teams continued to put up runs in bunches at the Southern Oklahoma Invitational on Friday, though they did so in different ways.
Trailing Durant heading into the last inning, Elgin used bunts, singles and aggressive base-running to roar back and take an 11-9 victory. In the following game, Fort Cobb-Broxton put up six runs in the 2nd inning to jump on top of MacArthur, eventually claiming an 11-3 win over the Highlanders.
The tournament ends today, with games being played at Marlow and Duncan.
ELGIN 11, DURANT 9
Durant jumped out to an early lead, and held a 7-4 lead before Gage McElhaney tripled and later scored for the Owls to make it 7-5. However, the Lions put up 2 more runs, making it a 9-5 game heading into the bottom of the 5th inning. That's when the Owls finally settled in at the plate. Hits by Braeden Moreland and Wyatt Pyle loaded the bases, and Corbin Davidson safely bunted home Case Clemons. A throwing error scored Pyle, and James Vanderpool drove home Davidson.
Still with no outs in the inning, McElhaney bunted, scoring Vanderpool. Kolby Henry drove in McElhaney, all part of a 6-run inning. Between passed balls and errant throws, the Lions certainly helped Elgin, but head coach Levi Garrett said it was combination of luck and execution.
"I feel like, if you're a good baseball team, you take advantage of your situations, your counts, balls in the dirt, mistakes by the other team," Garrett said. "We always try to push the issue offensively."
FORT COBB-BROXTON 11, MACARTHUR 3
Things started well enough for MacArthur, with Tony Puccino leading the game off with a double. Two batters later, he scored on an error to give Mac a 1-0 lead. In the bottom half of the inning, Colby Flood kept the Mustangs off the scoreboard. That would not last much longer.
Six hits and a walk in the 2nd inning led to 6 Fort Cobb runs. All but five of the hits were singles, with Jaxon Willits hitting a double that drove in a run. One batter later, Willits scored on a Kyler Denton single.
Down 6-3, the Highlanders attempted to stage a comeback, with Julian Love hitting a 2-run homer in the 4th inning. That closed the gap to 6-3. But it was as close as MacArthur would get.
With two outs in the 4th, Willits got a hold of a Jackson Shirkey pitch and sent it sailing for a solo home run. Denton once again followed Willits up with a hit of his own, this time a double. Denton and Willits were joined by Drew Woods and Brody Devaughan as Mustangs with multiple hits on the day. Woods would also homer in the 6th inning as Fort Cobb packed on the insurance runs.
On the mound, Blayke Nunn struck out 9 Highlander batters over 4 innings, while Woods came on in relief.