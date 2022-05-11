SHAWNEE — Fort Cobb-Broxton’s bid for a second consecutive spring baseball championship fell on Monday in Shawnee and it came against the same program that beat the Mustangs for a fall baseball title as Roff topped Fort Cobb, 9-3.
The Mustangs took an early lead as the first three batters got on base and Blayke Nunn drove a single through the left side of the infield, scoring Jaxon Willits. Brody DeVonn hit into a would-be double play, but outran the throw and was safe at first, while Drew Woods scored a second run in the process.
The Tigers, however, scored four unanswered runs to take a 4-2 lead. In the top of the 5th with two runners on, Willits belted a pitch to the right-field wall that was mere feet from being a three-run homer. Instead, he had to settle for an RBI double.
A Fort Cobb throwing error allowed a Roff run to score in the bottom of the 5th. A passed ball allowed another Roff run to score before an RBI double made it 7-3. In the bottom of the 6th inning, a Roff sacrifice bunt attempt was fumbled by the pitcher Willits, allowing the bases to be loaded with no outs. A bloop into shallow center fell between several Mustang fielders to a score a run. A wild pitch allowed a 9th run to score.
It marked the third time in the past year Roff had beaten Fort Cobb in a boys state tournament game, with the Tigers beating the Mustangs in the boys basketball semifinals as well.