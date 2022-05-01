FORT COBB — After winning the state baseball championship in Class A last spring, Fort Cobb-Broxton moved down to Class B this season. And the Mustangs show no signs of slowing down this year, rolling through their regional tournament and into the state tournament.
Coach Dale Bellamy's crew won its three games by a combined score of 31-2, run-ruling Verden 14-0, beating Asher 9-2 and topping Hammon 8-0 for the regional title on Friday night.
The Class A and Class B baseball state tournament brackets will be released on Sunday.