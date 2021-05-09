OKLAHOMA CITY — Finally, two hours of near-perfect baseball allowed the small Caddo County community of Fort Cobb to finally put two years of frustration, tough defeats and the pain of COVID-19 behind as the Mustangs’ baseball team capped the season with an 8-1 victory over Wister in the Class A State Championship game Saturday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.
Senior Kyler Denton provided a complete-game effort on the mound, allowing just four hits and one run, that coming in the top of the sixth with the Mustangs leading 5-0 and essentially in control at that point. Denton fanned five and walked just two and the Mustangs’ defense committed just one error, that in the first inning that didn’t lead to anything on the board for the Wildcats.
Just about everyone in the Fort Cobb-Broxton batting order helped on the offensive side, including Drew Woods, who led off the game just like he’d done in the first two state tournament games, with a single. Daylon Weaver bunted him to second and Jaxon Willits drove him home with a single and then scored himself when Denton ripped a single.
The Mustangs added three more runs in the bottom of the second inning with the aid of two walks, singles by Johnny Knauss and Weaver. Willits got one of the RBIs with a sacrifice fly and Tyson Eastwood got an RBI when he worked his way to first with a bases-loaded walk.
After than it was up to Denton and the defense to control the game. The 6-4 senior right-hander set the Wildcats down in order in the second and third innings, then overcame a walk in the fourth by enticing two batters to hit weak hits back to him on the mound and another strikeout.
A nice double play by shortstop Willits, second baseman Woods and first baseman Blayke Nunn stopped the Wildcats in the top of the fifth and when the Eastern Oklahoma team got a rally going in the top of the sixth with two singles, Denton got a strikeout and then watched Jake Biddy go back in deep center to catch a fly ball and then fire to second to double up the runner who failed to tag up before bolting to third.
That big defensive stop got the Mustangs going and after a Denton walk started another rally, it was Biddy who ripped a two-run triple to deep left-center that pretty much sealed the outcome.
The Wildcats went down without a whimper in the top of the seventh as Eastwood made a nice play on a bouncer down the line at third, then Nunn ranged well to his right to snag a bouncer and find Denton racing to first to nail the second batter. For good measure, Denton fanned the final batter to start the celebration.
“It was one of those days where my breaking stuff was really working and they were pretty aggressive swinging early in counts,” Denton said. “To need just 75 pitches in a full game is pretty amazing but our defense has been really good all season and they give us a chance every time we played. It’s just an amazing feeling to end the season like this.”
Denton, Woods and Eastwood were all members of a state basketball championship team their freshman year, but since that time it’s been a tough time around the Cobb campus. Last season there was no state playoffs in basketball or baseball and last fall the Mustangs lost a 1-0 heartbreaker to Roff in the first round of the state tournament.
This year in basketball the school and entire community was rocked by basketball coach Scott Hines’ battle for his life against COVID-19 and while the Mustangs were able to qualify for the state hoops tournament, they lost in the first round. Saturday Hines was in the stadium to see the championship effort and then join in the emotional celebration on the packed concourse.
For Denton, the title was especially rewarding since he got to share it with head coach Dale Bellamy, who is married to Denton’s aunt Jenna, and Assistant Jacob Denton, Kyler’s father.
“It’s been really special to make these memories with such a great group of players and our coaches,” Kyler Denton said. “Both of them have been great role models for us, teaching the important things that we need to be successful. I think the thing both Dale and dad taught me was to have a short memory, to not dwell when things around you aren’t going right.”
Bellamy was thrilled as he received congratulations from family, friends and his players.
“These five seniors just weren’t going to let us lose,” Bellamy said. “We knew that this bunch (Wister) had some free swingers, so we got with Kyler and came up with a plan to go with our off-speed stuff early and he threw some great pitches. We got that five-run lead and we felt pretty good in that stretch. We got that big double play and then we were able to catch their runner on the fly ball and double him up. Coach (Harold) Davis has been coaching for 50 years and when he says the guy didn’t tag up, he’s right and sure enough that was a big play.
“I think the great thing about this bunch is that everyone contributed in some way, either with a big defensive play or big hit. That triple by Jake Biddy was so much fun to watch, especially his celebration. There are other guys like Johnny Knauss, our catcher, he kinda flies under the radar but he had a great season for us. This is just a special feeling for everyone involved.”