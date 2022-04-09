MARLOW — Fans got another chance to see some offensive fireworks at the Southern Oklahoma Invitational baseball tournament in Stephens County on Friday.
While there were no 22-19 scorelines, there were multiple games called early due to tournament mercy rule and several innings with eye-popping run totals. There was also a rubber match between two of the area's best teams, a game that wound up being surprisingly one-sided.
Over at Duncan, Elgin fell behind to Kingston 5-1 after just one inning on Friday, and that remained the score into the bottom of the 4th. But the Owls loaded the bases and Jace Williams cleared them with a double, making it 5-4. Soon after, Elgin loaded the bases again, with Rhett Vaughan doubling everyone home this time, giving the Owls an 7-5 lead. Vaughan would later score, giving the Owls 7 runs for the inning. They would go on to claim a 11-9 win.
Lawton MacArthur, who lost to Kingston on Thursday, bounced back Friday morning with a 16-8 run-rule victory over Durant. The Highlanders then faced Fort Cobb-Broxton, the No. 2 team in Class B and defending state champs. Mac took the lead on a Julian Love homer, but the Mustangs hit back with a home run by Jaxon Willits and a grand slam by Blayke Nunn. MacArthur's pitching staff faltered down the stretch and the Mustangs ran away with the 13-4 run-rule win.
That set up the nightcap, featuring the Mustangs and the only team to defeat them this season, host Marlow. In the third meeting between the two this season, the Mustangs struck with two runs in the 1st inning. The Outlaws' Jace Gilbert started the bottom of the 2nd inning with a single through the left side of the Fort Cobb infield, and later scored on a sacrifice fly by Brisco Smith to cut the deficit in half. The Mustangs got a run back in the 3rd and nearly got another but Blayke Nunn was thrown out during a run-down. Brodie Devaughn scored on a wild pitch and Blaine and Brayden Davis each drove home another run. More hits came, culminating with a 3-run bomb by Nunn as Fort Cobb put up a 9-spot in the 3rd inning. The Outlaws scored a couple of runs in the bottom half of the inning, but that was as close as it would get, as Fort Cobb won, 11-4.
Fort Cobb will play in the championship game Saturday night against Duncan, the only other team to finish the tournament unbeaten besides Fort Cobb and Guthrie. The Demons went 2-0 on Thursday and followed that up with a convincing 17-6 win over Durant.