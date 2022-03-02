It wasn’t easy, but coach Scott Hines and the Fort Cobb-Broxton boys basketball program continued its decade-plus of dominance on Tuesday night.
With their 51-37 win over Earlsboro in the Class B Area II consolation title game, the Mustangs advanced to a 10th consecutive state tournament, their 12th in 14 years.
The Mustangs will join Mt. View-Gotebo, who advanced on Monday night, in the Class B boys state tournament. Due to weather, the OSSAA is holding the Class A and B state tournaments over 3 days, using local high schools as sub-sites to Jim Norick Arena, aka “the Big House”. Brackets were set to be released on Wednesday, with games beginning Thursday.
The Mustangs and Tigers are the only representatives from the area in the Class A or Class B state tournaments. After being humbled by Hydro-Eakly on Monday, both Cyril teams had to win Tuesday in Cache to advance. Alas, it wasn’t meant to be, with the Cyril girls losing to Navajo, and their male counterparts falling to Canute.
In Class 2A, the Apache boys head to Area, but must go through the consolation bracket after losing to Latta. Meanwhile, the Walters girls saw their magical run end against Stratford.
In Class 3A, the Marlow boys, Frederick boys, Comanche girls and Marlow girls all head to Area. The Anadarko girls will also head to Area.