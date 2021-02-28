CACHE — Friday in the boys’ championship game of the Class A Area Tournament, Snyder looked like the perineal state power, not Fort Cobb-Broxton, and the Cyclones made the most of their opportunity to advance to the State Tournament.
But Saturday against Canton, with the consolation ticket to State on the line, the Mustangs looked like a totally different team by coasting to a 60-42 victory.
“We did the things tonight we didn’t do last night and that was block out, rebound, run the offense and play the type of defense we want to play,” veteran coach Scott Hines said. “Last night Snyder looked like the veteran group that had been to State and we looked like we were the newcomers. It was a different story tonight.”
Hines has led the Mustangs to seven state titles, including a four-year streak from 2015 to 2018, but he admitted this one was special.
“For what I went through and what this team went through, to be able to go back again is special,” Hines said, his breaking with emotion, in reference to his tough battle with COVID-19. “This is a special group of seniors and I wanted it for them. The players and Coach (Assistant Dale) did a great job keeping things going while I was out. They deserve the credit.”
Friday the Mustangs got all but five points from seniors Ty Eastwood and Kyler Denton but Saturday the others stepped up, guys like Jackson Willits, Drew Wood, and Rocky Mountain. Willits burned the nets for a team-high 18, Eastwood added 15, Mountain added 12 and Wood had eight points and eight rebounds. Denton, who jammed a finger early in the game, scored just five points but eight rebounds and combined with the others to play tough defense.
Eastwood was once again plagued with early foul woes but he still was a critical part of the win.
“Tyson is just a beast, he can do so many things,” Hines said. “He can score, rebound, he’s a great passer and he’s great about helping on defense. Getting that balanced scoring was critical tonight.”
The Mustangs will learn their playoff foe sometime Sunday after a Zoom meeting of the eight coaches in the field. The game will be played Thursday at the Big House on the State Fairgrounds in Oklahoma City.