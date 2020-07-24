Former Oklahoma football player and coach John Blake, a fabled recruiter who helped load up the Sooners’ 2000 national championship team, died Thursday.
Blake played nose guard for Oklahoma under Barry Switzer from 1979-82, and he returned to Norman in 1989 under then-first-year coach Gary Gibbs as defensive line coach. That started a strong career coaching defense — though Blake started his college coaching career on the offensive side of the ball at Tulsa — with Blake shifting to coach the Sooner linebackers after a season, then reuniting with Switzer with the Dallas Cowboys.
After winning two Super Bowls as part of the staff in Dallas, Blake was hired as the Sooners’ head coach in 1996, taking over after Howard Schellenberger’s one season at Oklahoma. In his three years as head coach in Norman, Blake had a record of 12-22 and 7-17 in Big 12 play. However, his abilities as a recruiter helped bring in much of the talent that Bob Stoops used to win the 2000 national championship.
The cause of death was reportedly a heart attack. Blake was 59.