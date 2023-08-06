Fiesta Bowl Football

Oklahoma State offensive lineman Josh Sills (72) during the second half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football game against Notre Dame on Jan. 1, 2022.

 AP

PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Josh Sills was acquitted Friday of raping and kidnapping a young woman and former high school classmate in his Ohio hometown.

A jury delivered the verdict after about three hours of deliberations following four days of testimony. Sills, 25, was found not guilty of forcibly restraining the woman in his pick-up truck and forcing her to perform oral sex after he drove her home in December 2019.

