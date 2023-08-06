Josh Sills, a former Oklahoma State and current Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman, was acquitted of major charges on Friday.
After about three hours of deliberation and four days of testimony, a jury found Sills not guilty of raping and kidnapping a former high school classmate in Ohio. The trial stemmed from an accusation in 2019 when Sills drove the woman home in his pick-up truck.
"I have done nothing wrong, and I am glad that was proven today," Sills said in court following the ruling.
Sills was alleged to have engaged in a nonconsensual sexual act. Now that he has been acquitted, he is expected to rejoin the Eagles for training camp.
Sills played at West Virginia from 2016-19 and transferred to OSU where he spent 2020-21. He was a 2021 team captain at OSU and a member of the 2021 First Team All-Big 12 player. He was a team captain in OSU’s Fiesta Bowl win against Notre Dame.