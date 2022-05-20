Former Lawton Eisenhower star Kaleb Tipton qualified for the 2022 NCAA Division II Outdoor Track & Field Championships next weekend.
The Lawton native, now a sophomore at Colorado State University Pueblo, qualified for the 800-meter run, one of three CSU Pueblo runners to qualify for the event. He won the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference championship in the event back at the beginning of the month, before running a 1:49.46 in the event at the CSU Pueblo Last Chance meet hosted by the Thunderwolves on Sunday.
The 2022 Outdoor Track & Field Championships will be held at Grand Valley State University in Allendale, Mich., on May 26–28.