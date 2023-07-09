Brenna Busby

Brenna Busby plays catch with her Oklahoma City Spark teammates to warm up.

 Courtesy Bobby Hines

Three weeks ago, as Brenna Busby worked in her cubicle at Paycom’s corporate headquarters in Oklahoma City, she received a phone call that instantly jolted her life into a whirlwind.

Oklahoma City Spark softball coach Amber Flores was calling to see if Busby wanted to quit her new job as a software analyst to become a professional athlete.

