Three weeks ago, as Brenna Busby worked in her cubicle at Paycom’s corporate headquarters in Oklahoma City, she received a phone call that instantly jolted her life into a whirlwind.
Oklahoma City Spark softball coach Amber Flores was calling to see if Busby wanted to quit her new job as a software analyst to become a professional athlete.
Busby analyzed her options on the spot.
“Of course I said yes,” Busby said. “It was kind of a too-good-to-be-true opportunity to pass up. One week I was sitting in a cubicle and about a week later I was flying out to meet the team in Alabama.”
Although unexpected, the offer Flores extended was not undeserved. Busby is not your prototypical software analyst. She started 230 softball games for Cameron University from 2017-21, ending her decorated career as a four-time First Team All-Lone Star Conference selection. She also devoted her time in 2022 to Cameron as a graduate assistant.
Shortly after her conversation in the cubicle, Busby signed with the Spark — one of four teams in the Women’s Professional Fast-pitch league — and is playing with some of the best players in the country.
The only catch? Working a 9-to-5 job wasn’t conducive to the rigorous practice schedule demanded of professional players.
“I had kind of done the coaching stuff and hit balls to the players (while a graduate assistant) but I hadn’t stayed in any kind of playing shape for softball,” Busby said. “I thought those days were over.”
Busby has devoted herself to knocking off a year’s worth of rust after not seeing live pitching or fielding ground balls. She said her fielding was still in a good spot and she is getting more comfortable in the batter’s box each day.
She has been with the Spark for three weeks but could not join the team in London for their recent games against Team Great Britain due to not having a passport. She has played in two games, starting once at shortstop, and batted 0-for-2 with a run scored.
Busby will travel to Alabama for the Spark’s three-game weekend series against the Smash It Sports Vipers, joining a stacked roster that includes Jocelyn Alo, the NCAA all-time home run leader.
“It’s definitely been crazy,” Busby said. “It’s kind of one of those things, coming from a small town and then going D2, I kinda thought I really wouldn’t have this opportunity to play with these big names.
“I was definitely nervous at first but these girls are so welcoming. I want to learn from them, mostly. Expand my knowledge of the game past what I already know. These girls have experiences that I don’t. It was definitely nerve-wracking at first. It took an adjustment. But I feel like I’m fitting in well with the team and getting along with everyone.”
Busby said she had a good relationship with her coworkers at Paycom, and it was tough telling them she had to quit. But just because she has a masters degree doesn’t mean she was willing to pass on her passion for softball.
“I think everyone was a little in shock,” Busby said. “Everyone is super excited for me though. I think everyone understood this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”
The Spark (9-4) have nine more home games on the 2023 schedule. They will be played at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium.
“These are the biggest names in softball,” Busby said. “These girls are some of the best. These pitchers are the best there is. It’s a challenge, but I love the challenge in it.”