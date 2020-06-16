For years, Mike Gundy’s reputation has been built on doing things in unorthodox way. His teams threw the ball around like crazy, he said and did bizarre things in his press conferences, he grew his hair into a mullet, etc.
But ask most opposing fans and coaches about Gundy’s reputation and legacy and they’ll likely bring up that, in addition to all his kookiness, that the guy won football games, averaging better than nine wins a season during the 2010s, giving a once-also-ran program the 12th-most wins during that decade (compared to 49th in the 2000s).
But it would seem there was another reputation Gundy had been cultivating, if Monday’s flurry of tweets and counter-tweets is any indication, and it isn’t a pleasant one.
wAfter a photograph featuring Gundy wearing a shirt adorned with the logo of the far-right news outlet One America News while on a fishing trip at Lake Texoma (taking note of Mike Newell’s Sunday outdoor column, I assume) circulated on the Internet, star Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard took exception and announced that he wanted nothing to do with the university until “things changed”. Soon after, Hubbard received support from player after player, both current and former, many black, others not. And while getting into hot water over a shirt may seem like a very “snowflake” response, follow-up comments by players suggest the issues go deeper than that.
One of the players showing support was Hubbard’s former running mate, Justice Hill. In response to a comment that said this was all over “wearing a network shirt”, Hill said, “You don’t see everyday things”.
Earlier in the morning, before any photo was posted, there was another post that offered some eerie foreshadowing. Patrick Macon, a former OSU linebacker who who arrived in Stillwater in 2017 as National Junior College Athletic Association Defensive Player of the Year and left two years later after never playing a down due to redshirt rules and injury, retweeted a post that warned athletes to “stay away from programs that tell you to tone down your blackness”. In his retweet, Macon called out Oklahoma State.
While the First Amendment does protect the right of Americans to say what they want, the choice to wear (and be photographed in) the shirt of a network that recently called Black Lives Matter protests (of which at least several of Gundy’s players participated in) a “farce” certainly seems, at best, tone-deaf and insensitive. At worst, it comes off as an ignorant slap in the face of his players, majority of whom are black.
This is far from Gundy’s first brush with controversy. From calling Twitter a platform for “people drawing an unemployment check” to threatening to take away player availability from the media to just two months ago when he said he wasn’t too worried about COVID-19 and that his team needed to “run money through the state of Oklahoma”, he has increasingly become like the obnoxious uncle that Oklahoma State fans kind of don’t want in the Christmas card.
But considering the lava-hot clime of current race relations and the near-immediate pile-on response from former players, this certainly seems to indicate something below the surface.
The Man with the Mullet and his school have reached an impasse, a fork in the road that has two paths. Down path A, Gundy and his staff (and perhaps the university) take a good look in the mirror and see what has and has not been done to ensure a tolerant environment, and have heartfelt conversations with players, and listen to them about what has led to this point.
Down Path B....is perhaps the end of an era at Oklahoma State, and the start of a new one. While it seems radical to fire a coach over a shirt, holding on to a coach who breeds a culture of discomfort, discord and toxicity is perhaps even more asinine.
Because if you’ve lost your players, who cares how many games you win?