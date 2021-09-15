FORT SILL — Sonya Forbes won her 11th Annual Fort Sill Ladies Golf Club Championship title during the annual 2-day tournament which was held on September 8th and 9th.
Sonya shot a very impressive 153 during the 36-hole tournament giving her the low-gross score and the championship. The first place low- net score went to Patsy Payne with a 138. Runners-up for the low-gross and low-net scores were Teresa Stephens and Estefanie Wanous.
The “B” Flight low–gross score was won by Pat Price with a score of 187 and low-net score was won by Vicki Nightingale with a score of 154. Runners up for low-gross and low-net scores were Karen Andrews and Anita Hasenmyer.
The straightest drive awards went to Sue Weber in “A” flight and Anita Hasenmyer in “B” Flight. The longest drive went to Sonya Forbes in “A” Flight and Vicki Nightingale in “B” Flight. The Closest to the pin award in “A” Flight on Wednesday went to Teresa Stephens and to Sue Weber on Thursday. In “B” Flight Karen Andrews won the Closest to the pin.
The Low Putts over the whole field went to Sonya Forbes with a 59.