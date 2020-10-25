Forbes wins 10th Fort Sill Ladies’ title
Sonya Forbes of Cache won her 10th Fort Sill Ladies’ Golf Club Championship title during the annual 2-day championship tournament, Sept. 30 – Oct. 1 at the Fort Sill Golf Course.
Forbes shot an A-Flight-lowest score of 151 during the 36-hole championship tournament. The lowest net score went to Theresa Stephens with a 143. Runners-up for lowest score and lowest net score were Martina Scharschmidt and Michelle Puckett, respectively.
The B-Flight winners were Bonnie Sparks with lowest score of 186, and Pat Price with lowest net score of 155. Runners-up for lowest score and lowest net score in the B-Flight were Vicki Knight and Patty Parker, respectively.
Tournament special prizes in A-Flight went to Forbes for longest drive, Puckett for straightest drive, and to Stephens and Estefanie Wanous for closest to the pin.
In the B-Flight, longest drive went to Price, straightest drive to Price and Sparks, and closest to the pin to Price and Sparks.
Eurie aces 15th at Fort Sill
Kevlin Eurie made a hole-in-one on Oct. 10 at the Fort Sill Golf Course.
Kevlin’s ace came on the 15th hole, measuring 156 yards on that day. Kevlin was using a 7 iron.
— The Constitution staff