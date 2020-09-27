STILLWATER — Get used to the unexpected happening in college football.
There are going to be new names making big plays, the conditioning is not going to be all that good and execution...well, the execution may not be very sharp.
Despite some of those things happening Saturday at eerily quiet Boone Pickens Stadium, Oklahoma State somehow found a way to take a 27-13 Big 12 Conference victory over West Virginia to avoid facing the same fate of several other schools including arch rival Oklahoma, who stunned by surprising Kansas State.
It doesn’t take an expert to realize that the lack of spring ball, plus the COVID-19 issues some colleges have faced, have left teams a far cry from game-ready.
For instance, with OSU having three of the best offensive weapons in the NCAA, none of them had a major positive impact on the game. Quarterback Spencer Sanders didn’t play, Tylan Wallace was hounded all over the field and Chuba Hubbard put the ball on the ground and was very ineffective for most of the game.
No, on this day it was the OSU defense who made enough big plays during the game to keep the Cowboys in front and then when the offense most needed to step up big it did just that.
And while Wallace and Hubbard didn’t have huge games, they did have huge plays on a final, game-sealing march that chewed more than eight minutes off the clock and kept the Mountaineers from seeing the ball until the outcome was decided.
The biggest play of the drive saw freshman quarterback Shane Illingworth moving out of the pocket and finding Wallace near the boundary. The pass was high, but Wallace leapt, brought it down and got a foot down.
That gave OSU a first down at the WVU 42 with 5:20 remaining.
Eight plays later, on a 2nd-and-21, Hubbard took a handoff and found room over the right side. He stepped over one defender and put on that famous burst of speed to score untouched with 1:17 remaining.
“He played average but that’s not unexpected for a true freshman,” OSU coach Mike Gundy said of Illingworth’s performance. “There on that last drive, he made some big plays, but overall I still thought we were out of sync. But what I’m happy about is that we found a way to finish.”
Gundy was not happy with the things we mentioned earlier, especially execution.
“We made too many penalties, some key offside penalties, that we have to clean up,” Gundy said. “We were too undisciplined at times. The conditioning, I think we’re making progress in that area, but we have to keep working hard.”
The Cowboys will head to Kansas next week for another Big 12 game and they go with a 2-0 record, largely because of the defense.
“I thought our defense really played well,” Gundy said. “We didn’t get that many sacks, but I thought we hit him (WV quarterback Jarret Doege) a bunch of times and that’s going to wear on a guy. I think we made him throw the football before he wanted and those are important factors.”
For the record there were five sacks and nine hurries by the OSU defense and those did wear Doege down late, plus the fact OSU was able to play a bunch of players on defense it was clear that made a huge impact late.
Ring of Honor
At halftime, OSU started a new tradition, the Ring of Honor, and the popular Thurman Thomas was the first name added during halftime ceremonies.
“I had pushed hard for that for a long time,” Gundy said after the game. “One thing is certain, we have plenty of great players to choose from, we won’t run short of great candidates.”
LD Brown, whose 66-yard touchdown run got the OSU offense going in the second quarter, said he enjoyed seeing Thomas.
“There are so many great backs that have played here that it was great to see that and thing about what that honor will mean to people,” Brown said. “We got to meet him yesterday and get some shirts autographed.”
Brown wound up with 103 yards on 11 carries and Hubbard carried 22 times for 101.
Make or break
The 2-0 start should not be a surprise to OSU fans. But the caliber of this team will be determined over the next three weeks with a road game at Kansas next week and then a trip to Waco to face Baylor on Oct. 17.
Those two road trips will go a long way toward determining if this bunch of Cowboys are title contenders or pretenders.