By the umpteenth time I heard it, it felt like a joke.
If you were on the Oklahoma State campus or near their athletic programs long enough, someone would remind you that no college in America has won more national titles across all sports. Now, three other schools have since passed them (all from California, oddly enough), but the Pokes still boast a healthy 52 team titles.
But if you’re someone who doesn’t care much for wrestling, golf or cross country, it can be hard to see OSU as one of the true dominant athletic programs in America. But just because a sport may not matter to you does not mean said sport doesn’t matter to someone else. To a group of people, it matters a lot.
Still, when football dominates the revenue streams and television numbers, it can be hard for some to view anything other football (or men’s basketball) as a sport worth bragging about. That being said, if your program is among the best in the entire country, year-in, year-out, that’s something worth celebrating, regardless of the sport.
And boy, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State have had plenty to celebrate this past athletic/school year, and the party could continue over the next few weeks. A week after OSU women’s golf made the NCAA finals, the men, national champs just three years ago, lost to Pepperdine in the semifinals on Tuesday. An even worse pain? The fact that the rival Sooners then punched their ticket to the championship round against the Waves.
Later this week, the Women’s College World Series starts in Oklahoma City, where both schools’ softball programs and fan bases will make the short drive and try to urge their school to a national title.
And look, even if golf and softball aren’t your thing, the odds are that whatever your thing is, OU and/or OSU had a pretty darn good season this year, especially in the sports both are known for being powerhouses in. The Oklahoma State wrestling team placed third as a team, as did the Cowboy cross country team, who served as host for the national championships, while the women’s cross country team produced the overall 2nd-place finisher in Taylor Roe.
Both the men’s and women’s gymnastics teams at Oklahoma finished 2nd at the national championships, where both programs have routinely brought titles home. And as spring sports wind down, both OU and OSU should be considered among the top athletic programs in the entire nation.
Back in 2002, Sports Illustrated ran an issue in which they calculated the “top sports colleges” based on how well the schools’ athletic departments performed the previous year, though the rankings seemed to be more heavily skewed toward what the magazine called the “big 5 sports” (football, men’s hockey, baseball and men’s and women’s basketball). The magazine also took the quality of the school’s student recreation center into account, for what it’s worth.
Oklahoma ranked third in that magazine, while Oklahoma State was wallowing behind at No. 60. While Oklahoma certainly continues to be a powerhouse in football and both basketball teams are usually pretty solid, a current list of top athletic departments would likely see a smaller gap between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State, certainly when considering all sports. The Capitol One Cup was invented with the intent of rewarding whole athletic departments, handing out men’s and women’s awards at the end of the year. As of the latest rankings on May 19, Oklahoma ranked 10th in the men and 18th in the women, while Oklahoma State was 13th in the men and nowhere to be found in the women rankings. Of course, these were done before the golf championships and the baseball and softball national tournaments.
Perhaps what is so fascinating about this is that many of the schools who place high on these lists of best athletic departments are big state schools with big-time reputations (your Michigans, your Florida States, your Penn States) or schools with outstanding pedigrees in certain sports (Stanford has produced a combined 37 national titles in tennis, 18 in swimming and 18 in water polo). Meanwhile, Oklahoma State has an enrollment of less than 25,000, smaller than just about any other public school in the top 10 schools with the most championships, and is more than an hour from any big metro. While Oklahoma has long had the budget, the recruiters, the facilities and the reputation to excel, Oklahoma State has managed become a reputable program (sure, that Boone Pickens money certainly helped) and will finish in the top half of its conference in nearly all of the sports in which it fielded a team this year.
But a couple of bucket-list items remained unchecked. For one, Oklahoma State fans would obviously love to get a football national title that wasn’t retroactively awarded years later based on record or technicality. Secondly, for all the success the Cowboys have had, the Cowgirls have come up short when it comes to NCAA titles. All 52 national championships have been won by men’s teams (the equestrian titles are recognized by other organizations outside of the NCAA).
The Cowgirls softball team could potentially change that this week. If they’re going to do so, they’ll likely need to get through Oklahoma to do it.
The state of Oklahoma wouldn’t have it any other way.